Exercise Cope Tiger 23 concludes at Korat Royal Thai Air Base, Kingdom of Thailand

KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR BASE, Kingdom of Thailand – A closing ceremony held on March 31 signaled the conclusion of the 27th iteration of Exercise Cope Tiger, an annual multilateral exercise meant to improve readiness and the ability of the Royal Thai Air Force, the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the U.S. Air Force to operate together while enhancing military relations and combined capabilities.



Throughout the two-week-long exercise, the U.S. Air Force worked alongside the RTAF and the RSAF to exercise combined tactical fighter operations and conduct subject matter expert exchanges in the operations and maintenance career fields.



Approximately 150 U.S. personnel participated in the exercise and worked together with service members from Thailand and Singapore, involving an estimated combined total of 70 aircraft.



“Participating in Cope Tiger means that I get the opportunity to work with other nations that I have never had the chance to work with before,” said U.S. Air Force Capt EvanYanagihara, an F-16 pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. “We get to fly together and learn from each other.”



Over the course of the exercise, Airmen from the 36th Fighter Squadron Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, flew 177 sorties. They were supported by Airmen from the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, who delivered a 98 percent mission effectiveness rate for the F-16 Fighting Falcons during the two-week exercise.



Cope Tiger builds upon existing U.S. relations with key nations and provides valuable training for aircrews by allowing the forces to all work together in a combined air operations center.



“As an operationally ready air force, we always look forward to high-end, large force, and realistic air combat training opportunities for our personnel,” said RSAF Capt. Koh Kai Jie, an F-15SG weapons system officer and mission commander for this year’s Exercise Cope Tiger.



In addition, trilateral civic assistance programs conducted during Cope Tiger 23 helped to promote good relationships between the three countries’ forces and Thai communities near Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base.



The closing ceremony was co-officiated by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Erich Novak Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Pacific Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Republic of Singapore Air Force Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong Chief of Air Force; and Royal Thai Air Force Air Chief Marshal Alongkorn Vannarot, commander-in-chief.



Planning for the next iteration of Cope Tiger is set to begin shortly, with many service members excited to participate again.