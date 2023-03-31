CIWT Celebrates the 130th Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer Rate

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) headquarters held a Khaki and Cake cutting ceremony for the 130th Birthday of the rate of Chief Petty Officer (CPO) on March 31, 2023.

The ceremony began with the observance of morning colors, then Senior Chief McClain, gave opening remarks followed by CIWT Command Master Chief Jason Thibodeaux’s anecdote from retired Adm. William Halsey about naval chiefs.



“’Chief petty officers carry those ships to sea, and bring them back safely,’” said Thibodeaux, quoting Halsey. “’Chiefs run the Navy... we train Sailors, mentor officers, and make sure the mission gets accomplished,’ you embody a spirit of can do, you embody the spirt of getting things done. Today, my brothers and sister, we are going to pay homage to someone who embodies that. Cyrus, join me upfront.”



Navy Counselor Chief Cyrus Irani was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Gold Star for his exemplary service as Navy Counselor at CIWT. Irani and his family were rung ashore concluding his 20 years of naval service.



To conclude the ceremony, the Corry Station chief’s mess presented Irani with a retirement shadow box and cut the cake honoring the 130 years of chief petty officers.



On Apr. 1, 1893, the rate of CPO was officially established for nine occupational specialists or ratings, chief master- at- arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinists, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master.



It wasn’t until 1958 that the Career Compensation Act added two new additional paygrades, Senior Chief (E-8) and Master Chief (E-9).

Chiefs have been laying the foundation for today’s Sailors since 1893 and this dedication continues on 130 years later for future Sailors.

