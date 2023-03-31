50-year commemoration: A Day to honor those who served in Vietnam

Photo By Caroline Countryman | FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 29th of March is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to...... read more read more Photo By Caroline Countryman | FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 29th of March is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans of the conflict, including those who prisoners of war or were reported missing in action. Col. Foote giving remarks to Vietnam Veterans in attendance at the Fort Riley Main Post Exchange, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Caroline Countryman) see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. -The 29th of March is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day to honor all veterans of the conflict, including those who prisoners of war or were reported missing in action.



According to the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, March 29 was chosen by the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished, and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam in 1973. The Vietnam War Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense and launched by President Barack Obama in 2012.



On this day, Americans celebrate individuals who, despite their personal convictions or obligations to their families, enlisted in the military and gave their lives in service to their country when it needed them most. According to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 310, more than 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam.



The federal government committed to collaborating with local communities and organizations to honor and remember the more than 58,000 patriots who gave their lives in service to their country throughout a 13-year period.



“Every service member of the Vietnam generation should know that their sacrifices mattered and that their service made a difference,” said Jermaine Wilson, General Manager, Fort Riley Army and Air Force Exchange Service. “To the families, caregivers and survivors of the more than 58,000 service members whose names are memorialized in black granite, we pledge to never forget the eternal sacrifice of your loved ones and what you have sacrificed for the Nation. To the families of the over 1,500 service members who remain missing and unaccounted for, know that our Nation's efforts to bring them home will never stop.”



March 29, 2023, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj., Jason Poulin, paid tribute to local Vietnam veterans who were attended a commemoration hosted at the Fort Riley Main Exchange.



“I trust that all of us gathered here today already know that freedom isn’t free,” Foote said. “It’s up to us to make sure that our nation never forgets and never takes for granted the sacrifices of those who have served this great country.”



The Vietnam veterans received tribute from the Fort Riley Garrison Command Team, Fort Riley Exchange staff and local community members. Each was given a lapel pin from staff of the Fort Riley Exchange.