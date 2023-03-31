NY National Guard, state leaders, break ground on state-of-the-art maintenance facility

Photo By William Albrecht | New York National Guard and New York State Office of General Services officials join...... read more read more Photo By William Albrecht | New York National Guard and New York State Office of General Services officials join together for a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony, marking the start of construction for a maintenance facility budgeted at $17 million held on March 32, 2023 at the New York State Armory on Glenmore Road in Troy, New York. Pictured are, from left, Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, Jeanette Moy, commissioner of the New York State Office of General Services; Col. Pat Claire, New York National Guard director of logistics; Keith Buchholz, National Guard Bureau comptroller; Major Michael Costello, field maintenance supervisor; Bridgett O'Hanlon, Office of General Services deputy commissioner for design and construction; and Gary Yaple, director of facilities for the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs. The new facility will replace an older maintenance shop built in 1971 as part of the armory. see less | View Image Page

TROY, New York-- New York National Guard and New York state officials launched the construction of a $17 million state-of-the art maintenance facility with a March 31, 2023, ceremonial groundbreaking at the headquarters of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy, New York.



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, joined Jeanette Loy, the commissioner of New York’s Office of General Services, in turning shovels full of dirt to mark the start of the project.



The 18,808 square foot masonry and insulated metal panel building will house three general purpose work-bays which allow six military vehicles to be serviced inside simultaneously. There will also be outdoor concrete aprons which will allow additional vehicles to be serviced there in good weather.



The facility also complies with the latest environmental measures. These include photovoltaic roof panels and a battery storage system which will generate more power than the maintenance shop will use, and a stormwater retention system which save rainwater to wash vehicles.



The construction contract also requires that 75 percent of construction waste generated during the work be recycled or reused.



The new facility will replace a maintenance facility built into the existing armory building when it was constructed in 1970 and 1971, said Col. Pat Clair, the director of logistics for the New York National Guard.



That 11,000- square foot field maintenance shop was built to handle jeeps and “deuce-and-a-half” trucks, Clair said.



The unit that has occupied to armory since the early 1990s, the 42nd Infantry Division, is now equipped with the latest satellite communications trucks, armored wreckers, and command and control vehicles, he said.



There is simply not enough room for the modern equipment, he added.

The new building will include more storage space and more room for mechanics to work.



Shields noted that the New York National Guard has been refurbishing its large armories in New York City, and also improving facilities in upstate New York as well. A $3.7 million project to renovate the entry way of New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York is currently underway, he noted.



Moy, whose agency is responsible for the design and construction of New York National Guard facilities, said that her agency is proud to do work for state Division of Military and Naval Affairs, which is the executive agency responsible for the National Guard.



“When the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs is our client, the project and our work take on added significance. Because of their selfless service to all of us, we take great pride and satisfaction in the work we do for our military,” Moy said.



Her agency overseas an average of $40 million in projects for the Guard each year, Moy noted.



Moy also praised Shields for his determination to ensure that the New York National Guard has state of the art facilities.



“The general has talked to me about his vision, and the importance he places on having buildings constructed that support combat readiness, have modern facilities that are welcoming to the community, especially to potential recruits interested in serving, and that honor the National Guard’s long and storied history of service to our State and Nation,” Moy said.



“It is clear that General Shields cares very deeply about those serving under him, and he believes that the workspaces provided to our Guard members are a reflection of how we value and honor our troops,” she added.



Bette & Cring Construction Group in Albany is the main contractor for the project and Flex Electric in Watervliet has the contract for electrical work. Crisafulli Brothers of Albany will handle the heating, air conditioning and plumbing for the building.



Design consultants: C.H.A. Consulting of Albany who is responsible for project management, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering.

LaBella Associates, which is headquartered in Rochester with offices in Albany, is the consultant responsible for structural and civil engineering of the facility.



The architecture consultants are k.p.b. Architecture in Clifton Park and Envision Architects in Albany.



The 42nd Infantry Division has a command relationship with elements across the northeast and three-sized elements in New York.