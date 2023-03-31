Army Reserve Soldier takes silver at Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Spc.Augustus Fadden of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named runner-up...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Spc.Augustus Fadden of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named runner-up Soldier of the Year for the 99th Readiness Division during a March 30 award ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia, following a week-long Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Spc.Augustus Fadden of the U.S. Army Reserve's 78th Army Band was named runner-up Soldier of the Year for the 99th Readiness Division during an award ceremony here March 30 following a week-long Best Warrior Competition.



“This competition is challenging me as a new Soldier, and is providing me the chance to gain a worthy experience for my future in the Army,” said Fadden, who hails from Frankfort, Delaware.



The Best Warrior Competition is comprised of Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future.



As for the competition itself, Soldiers tested their physical and mental fortitude over the course of six days, facing events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, simulated weapons qualification, land navigation, Field Training Exercise, Ruck March, written examination and an appearance board.



"From day one, seeing our Soldiers in action, they have motivated me," said Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, 99th RD command sergeant major. " "I could tell they were spent, but never once have I seen them get down on themselves - they get up and keep going, and that's just amazing. That's the kind of Soldiers we need."



During the competition, Soldiers were also challenged with tasks that could have earned them the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge or the Army Excellence in Competition - Pistol Marksmanship.



“Being one of the competitors provides me the opportunity to do more than I believe I am capable of as a Soldier who is also a musician,” shared Fadden, who is a euphonium player with the 78th and is serving his initial year in the Army. He attends West Chester University of Pennsylvania and is pursuing his degree in political science. His short-term goal is to complete his degree, and eventually retire from the Army.



“I take the oath seriously and know that keeping myself in a position where I am ready to fulfill it represents the military as a whole,” Fadden continued.



For more information about Army careers and opportunities, visit https://www.goarmy.com/