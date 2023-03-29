‘Fire’ Takes Flight; Breaking More Than the Sound Barrier

Capt. Nichole "Fire" Bahlman has truly soared to new heights as the first female fighter pilot in the Hawaii Air National Guard. Her "fighter" spirit has opened doors for future generations of women and serves as a "wingman" to those who dare to chase their dreams with unyielding passion and dedication.



"Growing up, I was fascinated by my family's legacy of service from World War II through the Korean War," said Bahlman. "My grandfather, Cmdr. John H. Bahlman, was a former naval aviator who flew the TBF Avenger and SBD Dauntless during the Battle of Midway, the Douglas A-1 Skyraider, and F-86 Sabre in Korea."



The military service of the Bahlman family also included her great-aunt.



"My grandfather's sister Theodora Bahlman, also served and retired as a colonel in the Air Force," Bahman added. "It was in my blood; I knew I wanted to go fast and do big things."



Drawn to speed and thrill, as well as being competitive, Bahlman's journey to becoming a pilot was unique. She rode horses competitively while in high school and college and pursued a career in finance to support herself as a professional equestrian competitor.



However, when one of her top horses was injured, she switched to a full-time career providing the same passion, intensity, and pride as competing. Her thoughts immediately went to her childhood dream of being a fighter pilot.



"I want to work every day doing something I enjoy and am proud of, and becoming a fighter pilot fulfilled that desire and more," said Bahlman.



At 25 years old, Bahlman started to research and take action toward her goal of joining the Air Force.



"It is important to research and visit the places you envision yourself; it has to be a good fit," Bahlman said. "And the first time I set foot in a fighter unit, I knew immediately this is where I belong."



When Bahlman was hired as an F-22 Raptor pilot, she felt honored but didn't fully realize the impact of her achievement until she graduated from the program.



"I was ecstatic when I got the call that I was selected, but I also knew I hadn't earned it yet," Bahlman said. "It wasn't until I graduated from all the courses three years later that I finally felt like, wow, I've made it…. I'm the first female fighter pilot in the Hawaii National Guard. That was a special time."



While going through a highly competitive recruitment process, Lt. Col. Kevin Horton, former 199th Fighter Squadron commander, quickly recognized that Bahlman possessed exceptional academic and professional achievements and qualities that were essential for the job.



"Fire represented herself as extremely resilient, with an unbelievable amount of self-belief and ability to adapt and conquer, which is absolutely crucial in our line of work," said Horton.



Bahlman embraces and celebrates the diversity of the human experience, regardless of gender. She understands that everyone is unique and valuable, with their own set of strengths, challenges, and perspectives.



"I train to perform and fight to be better just like everybody else…. I grew up in an environment where it was a level playing field, and gender didn't matter," said Bahlman. "So when people acknowledge my success as a female, it throws me a little off guard because I'm just doing something that any other girl can do."



The dedication and hard work of the Airmen who help make her dreams a reality continue to motivate her every day.



"It's an incredible feeling when my crew chief expresses enthusiasm for launching me as a female fighter pilot, given that they've never had the opportunity before," expressed Bahlman. "Those kinds of moments are special."



Recognizing that success is rarely achieved alone, Bahlman relies on having a solid support system.



"Each person's path in the military may be different, and there will always be unique challenges to overcome," Bahlman expressed. "It's important to never give up! The military is there to support you in many ways. From the moment you enlist, you become part of a community of dedicated individuals who share a common purpose."



According to 154th Wing commander, Brig. Gen. Phillip Mallory, diversity in the Hawaii Air National Guard empowers us and amplifies our organizational capabilities.



"We have made a conscious effort over the years to focus on diversity and ensuring the development of our female Airmen," said Mallory. "Today, we have women in every leadership echelon across our organization, including our first female Vice Wing Commander, first female C-17 and KC-135 squadron commanders, first medical group commander, and the first female F-22 Raptor pilot in our Wing."



Bahlman is an accomplished F-22 Raptor pilot and a trailblazer who has broken down barriers for women. She inspires future generations of female pilots; her story is a testament to perseverance and following your dreams.



"The F-22 Raptor is a compelling platform that requires expertise and careful handling to be used to its full potential…. similarly, women have had to navigate a complex environment to succeed, requiring determination, skill, and resilience," explains Bahlman. "Just as the Raptor is still being studied and improved every day to adapt to a changing environment, women continue to learn and grow in their roles, adapting to new challenges and progressing towards a more equitable and inclusive society. It is up to us to continue to support and empower women, just as we must continue to study and develop the Raptor to ensure its full potential."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:49 Story ID: 441624 Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Fire’ Takes Flight; Breaking More Than the Sound Barrier, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.