NAS Pensacola Family Housing Completes Annual NAVFAC Inspection

By Ens. Cristina Francesconi



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Public Private Venture (PPV)-Managed Housing Team (NAS Pensacola Homes) underwent its annual housing inspection conducted by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) assessment of the installation’s eight PPV–managed military housing neighborhoods in early March.



The Condition Assessment Tour (CAT) – an in-depth examination of PPV military housing – included audits of property conditions, confidential resident telephone interviews and internal file audits. NAS Pensacola’s Navy Family Housing – referred to as NAS Pensacola Homes with its PPV management company Balfour Beatty Communities – received a more than 99 percent rating by the inspecting NAVFAC team.



“Scores such as these stem entirely from the relentless effort and dedication of the NAS Pensacola Homes team to ensure the housing offered here meets and exceeds criteria,” said Navy Family Housing Director Brandy Hardiman. “The commitment of their staff to the hundreds of families within our geographically diverse housing communities is unparalleled and their continued efforts result in homes that our service members and other eligible residents can truly enjoy.”



According to Hardiman, NAS Pensacola’s PPV housing areas cover more than 300 acres across eight neighborhoods and includes some of the most historic and complex housing inventory in the CNRSE area. More than 500 homes are in the NAS Pensacola PPV housing portfolio, with the NAS Pensacola Homes team providing managerial oversight to residents and maintenance to houses in its housing areas.



“Achieving a rating of this sort truly represents a team effort,” Hardiman said. “Our ongoing relationship with our PPV managers and Team is critical to our continued success and the employees who ensure our residents have clean, safe and presentable homes is a testament to the dedication and commitment Navy Family Housing has to the men, women and children living here."



The CAT inspection included verifying NAS Pensacola Homes’ physical assets, assessing preselected individual housing unit conditions and ensuring appropriate steps are being taken to ensure properties were safe and well-maintained. Hardiman said the inspection included assessing homes and neighborhoods’ overall curb appeal, interviews with select residents and an examination of available ‘move in ready’ houses for cleanliness and functionality.



Hardiman added that results of the inspection were shared with the PPV housing manager Balfour Beatty Communities as well as NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 15:50 Story ID: 441600 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Family Housing Completes Annual NAVFAC Inspection, by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.