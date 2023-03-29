Have you ever wanted a mobile app that provides a one-stop-shop for all the information you need about your base?



Navy Region Southeast has recently released their mobile OneApp, which will deliver all the information you need about your installation -- MWR updates, gate closures, CDC information, Condition of Readiness updates, and more -- plus the latest news, alerts, photographs and messages.



Navy Region Southeast is the first region command to make an app available to the service members, families, DoD civilians, retirees and other interested persons.



“We are excited to bring this new capability to everyone who lives, works and visits our bases in the southeast region. It is vital to reach people in ways convenient for them, and the app will enable us to do that,” said Rear Admiral Wes McCall, Commander Navy Region Southeast. “Everyone has smart phones, and now, with a touch of a button, people can learn more about our installations and our contributions to the national defense.”



The “Navy Region Southeast” mobile OneApp is a pilot platform that will bring new capabilities to all the Navy bases from Texas to Florida.

The “Navy Region Southeast” mobile OneApp is free and available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:09 Story ID: 441567 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Region Southeast Announces New Installation Mobile OneApp, by Jay Cope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.