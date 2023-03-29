National Doctors Day salutes those who answered ‘a special calling’

National Doctors Day is March 30 to honor physicians for their dedication and contributions to the health and wellbeing of society and the community in which they serve.

But at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), it’s often heard among the doctors that it’s their honor to be able to serve the men and women at the President’s Hospital.

“I am constantly in awe of the selflessness that our service members display in placing our country’s freedoms and safety above all else,” said Army Col. (Dr.) Jason Blaylock, director for Medical Services at WRNMMC.

““I was called to medicine very much like ministers are called to the pulpit,” said Navy Capt. (Dr.) Kelly Elmore, chief of staff at WRNMMC. “I knew since I was 6, I wanted to be a doctor, and since 8, I wanted to be an OB/GYN,” she continued.

“I observed women needed someone who specifically cared about their spiritual, physical, financial, mental and emotional health, and I wanted to be a part of the solution to accessing safe, inclusive, equitable and evidence-based care and resources,” Elmore also shared.

The first Doctors Day was observed March 30, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. The idea came from Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, and the date chosen was the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery, which occurred on March 30, 1842.

On Feb. 21, 1991, President George H.W. Bush proclaimed National Doctors Day, stating, “More than the application of science and technology, medicine is a special calling, and those who have chosen this vocation in order to serve their fellowman understand the tremendous responsibility it entails. As we recognize our nation's physicians for their leadership in the prevention and treatment of illness and injury, it is fitting that we pay special tribute to those who serve as members of the Armed Forces and Reserves and are now deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm. Whether they carry the tools of healing into the heat of battle or stand duty at medical facilities in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere, these dedicated physicians -- along with thousands of nurses and other medical personnel -- are vital to the success of our mission. We salute them for their courage and sacrifice…,” he added.

A red carnation is a symbolic gesture to show gratitude for physicians as well as greeting cards to express appreciation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 09:42 Story ID: 441550 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Doctors Day salutes those who answered ‘a special calling’, by Aisha Lomax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.