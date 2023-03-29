NSF Diego Garcia Celebrates Women's History Month

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands celebrated Women’s History Month with a ceremony at the Island Room event center on the installation March 29, 2023.



In keeping with this year’s DOD theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” the event kicked off with more than 50 service members and personnel who work on the island in attendance.



"It's beautiful to see so many people come out to celebrate those women who helped pave the way for many of us to walk down a less challenging path,” said Lt. Cmdr. Angela Myers, the executive officer of NSF Diego Garcia. “Everyone has a story, and no story is the same. We get a glimpse of the stories of those women who, against all odds, were able to continue to shine bright, and wouldn't allow small minds to overshadow what they had to give to the world."



A high point in the event came when an invitation went out for those in attendance to participate by reading aloud the accomplishments of 10 women throughout U.S. Navy and world history.



Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Maeamor Roma, assigned to Armed Forces Network Diego Garcia, and who is Filipino-American, read about retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Connie Mariano, who became the first Filipino-American woman promoted to rear admiral; the first woman to become the director of the White House Medical Unit; and the first military woman to be appointed as the White House Physician.



“Rear Admiral Mariano story continues to inspire,” said Roma. “What it teaches is that despite coming from a different background, girls like us can excel in every aspect of life.”



The event included lunch and concluded with a trivia game where teams assembled and competed against each other by answering questions from selected women’s history categories.



