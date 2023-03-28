Army & Air Force Exchange Service Thanks Heroes on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Photo By Marisa Conner | On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service sends its...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service sends its gratitude to Vietnam Veterans for their selfless service and sacrifice. It is an honor to serve you! Read the full story: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2m2. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service joins the nation in recognizing Vietnam Veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



Vietnam Veterans are an integral and valued part of the military community, as well as the Exchange workforce.



“These heroes are still owed the gratitude and recognition they did not receive at the time of their services,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Veteran who served during the Vietnam War period. “It is a privilege for the Exchange to thank and honor our Vietnam Veterans.”



The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the Commemoration.



For information on their Exchange benefit, Veterans can visit https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



