Chicagoland Educators Attend 9th Marine Corps District's 2023 Educators' Workshop

Photo By Sgt. Dalton Payne | Educators from the Greater Chicago Area participate in the annual Educators' Workshop hosted by the United States Marines Corps, San Diego, California, Feb. 6, 2023. Every year the Marine Corps take educators from all over the country and show them what recruits go through to earn the title of Marine, as well as giving them all the knowledge of what the Marine has to offer as far as education, benefits, etc. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dalton J. Payne)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago brought 18 educators from all over the Greater Chicago Area so Recruit Depot San Diego, as part of 2023’s Educators’ Workshop. Every year the Marine Corps brings dozens of educators from around the country to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and San Diego. There they learn all that recruits go through at boot camp. In addition, they learn all that the Marine Corps and military service has to offer.

One educator from Chicago’s UIC College Prep High School stated, “Something that surprised me the most was learning of the different job opportunities.”

The Marine Corps may be in the war fighting business first and foremost but the Infantry is not the only component. Unfortunately, so many of our Nation’s youth are unaware of that fact. Educators’ Workshop provides that knowledge to the influencing adults in our local schools. We show them all the military is and can offer. The educational benefits such as Tuition Assistance and the Post 9-11 G.I. Bill. Professional growth and learning through Professional Military Education that is required at every stage of one’s military career. At the end of the 5 day workshop not only were the educators well informed about all that the Marine Corps has to offer but they had a new found understanding of it.

“I think if an educator has the chance to come to Educators’ Workshop they should definitely do it. It was a lot of fun, it was super informative, we got the tiniest taste of what its like to be a new recruit. It was also a great opportunity to meet other educators. It was an awesome time.”

Educators all over the United States love to participate in this event each year not just for the beautiful San Diego weather but because of what it has to offer. Educators are always advocating for college and sometimes trades but there are some students that neither of those paths appeal to. That is where the military is different, especially the Marine Corps. We have recruits from all walks of life go to bootcamp and strive to earn the title of Marine. Those that make it, it will be one of the greatest moments of their lives to be handed that Eagle, Globe, and Anchor. To have that feeling of march out on the parade deck in their dress blues in front of friends, family, and our educators, knowing that you earned it. There’s no greater feeling, no greater honor, than wearing the uniform of a United States Marine. Chicagoland educators get the opportunity to see the new Marines strut in that uniform and show their pride with where they are. That is the ultimate goal of this workshop. To show that expression on their young faces. To show that they did something that matters, and they will continue to do things that matter whether they spend 4 year in, or 30 years in.



For more information on how to attend Educators’ Workshop or general questions about this story contact the Director of Marketing and Communication for Marine Corps Recruiting Station Chicago, Sgt. Dalton Payne, Dalton.Payne@marines.usmc.mil.