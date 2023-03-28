Train to win!: Soldiers join NATO allies in artillery maneuvers

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany –



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, utilized the Artillery Systems Co-operations Activity (ASCA) to communicate with allied nations in support of Dynamic Front 23, March 27, 2023, at Grafenwoehr, Germany.



ASCA is a joint system that the 1st Infantry Division Soldiers and allied nations are using to enhance communication. That communication on the battlefield is vital.



“During this exercise it’s extremely important for each nation to be able to talk amongst each other,” said 1st Lt. Aubri Anderson, Field Artillery Officer, assigned as Platoon leader to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “Whenever we are shooting fire missions, we have to have that cohesion, within every area of the battlefield.”



Charlie Battery demonstrated six M109A7 Paladins and coordinated their maneuvers with a series of tactical and live fire exercises.



“We were able to coordinate their locations and ensure that everyone is on the same page while out there,” said Anderson.



Dynamic Front 2023 focuses on integrated communications and coordination between allied nations, and ensures they operate as one team.



“I think the biggest impact that this training had is the honor and privilege of working with other nations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Donald Gibson, a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “It’s the first time that I’ve ever done anything like this, I think it's a tremendous opportunity”



Gibson also expresses how being able to see their NATO artillery counterparts conduct the same tasks as them has been a great experience and how he expects the outcome of this training to make his soldiers more proficient and combat ready.





