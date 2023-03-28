NNSY LGBTQ+ ERG Recognizes Employees Making a Difference in Shipyard's Culture in Monthly Conference Room Naming Ceremony

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 900 Production Resource Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti congratulates Ronisha "Ro"...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Code 900 Production Resource Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti congratulates Ronisha "Ro" Ford as part of the monthly conference room naming initiative Mar. 9. She was chosen by the LGBTQ+ ERG for their efforts in bringing positive change to America's Shipyard. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + (LGBTQ+) Employee Resource Group took the lead in the Production Resource Department (Code 900) monthly Conference Room Naming Ceremony Mar. 9, identifying two individuals who’s work at the shipyard has advanced the efforts in building a better culture for all. Those recognized were LGBTQ+ Member and Former Chairperson Ronisha “Ro” Ford and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Accessibility Strategic Team (DEIAST) Member Lamont Ming.



“You are awesome individuals and I truly appreciate the amount of effort you all put in every single day,” said Operations Officer Capt. Lawrence Brandon. “I see you putting in the grind and working to help make change at America’s Shipyard. Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. It can be challenging to change the culture and environment for a 10,000-person workplace – but you don’t let that deter you from what you do. It’s true that we can’t directly change a person; however, we can do our part to create an environment where change is possible. That’s what building a better culture is all about.”



Production Resource Officer Capt. Frank Gasperetti added, “When it comes to building a better culture, it takes willingness and courage to step up to the plate and we see that especially in efforts you all are making to ensure our shipyard is a welcoming place for all to function as one team.”



Ford is a founding member of the LGBTQ+ ERG and was the Chairperson of the team until stepping down in late 2022. LGBTQ+ ERG Chairperson Janese Walker said, “Even after stepping down, Ro has continued to be an extremely active ERG member and mentor to our team. With her ever-presence and always willing to lend her support, she understands the value of maintaining a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ employees and serves in any capacity to achieve that. Ro isn’t afraid to have those tough but necessary conversations required to promote inclusion in the workplace and is always willing to share her knowledge and experiences with others.”



Ford said, “This really makes me feel really special and seen to be recognized. I hope we can continue to work together to ensure diversity and inclusion are felt throughout America’s Shipyard.”



Ming, although not an official member of the LGBTQ+ ERG, has played a key role in their mission of creating a safe and equitable workplace for all. Walker said, “Lamont has dedicated several hours in between his formal role as an analyst to meet with stakeholders at all levels and advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion and recognition as part of the ‘Build a Better Culture’ campaign. Lamont’s impeccable character and far-reaching connections have helped build a bridge between our group and senior leadership in order to affect position change here at America’s Shipyard.”



Ming said, “I’m really blown away by this. We’re a family here at America’s Shipyard and it takes all of our commitment to make it the best it can be.”



This initiative began as an effort to recognize employees for their hard work and dedication to America’s Shipyard and building a better culture – with two employees being recognized each month with a plaque and one of the spaces in Bldg. 1500 bearing their name. As new months bring new recipients, each recognized individual will receive their official plaque and photograph. In addition, their photos and recognition will encircle the conference room to ensure their hard work and dedication is recognized for many years to come.