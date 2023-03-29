10th Mountain Division helps Carthage hold parade honoring Vietnam Vets

Photo By Spc. Kade Bowers | The American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Soldiers from the 10th Mountain...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Kade Bowers | The American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division hold a "Welcome Home" parade for Vietnam War Veterans Mar. 28, 2023, in Carthage, N.Y. The parade honored and thanked Vietnam War Veterans, as well as officially welcomed them home for the first time, 50 years after the end of the war. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers) see less | View Image Page

Spc. Kade M. Bowers

27th Public Affairs Detachment

20230329

Welcoming home Vietnam Vets

VETS





10th MTN Division helps Carthage hold parade honoring Vietnam Vets





Fort Drum, N.Y. -- The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division hold a "Welcome Home" parade for Vietnam War veterans Mar. 28, 2023, in Carthage, N.Y., in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day. The parade honored and thanked Vietnam War veterans, as well as officially welcomed them home for the first time, 50 years after the end of the war.

The parade saw Soldiers from the 10th MTN DIV Band and the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade marching through the streets of Carthage, N.Y. alongside veterans who served during the Vietnam War Era and members of the American Legion and members of the VFW. Children from the schools in the area and other residents of Carthage attended to show support for the parade and those who served.

"We're so grateful to 10th Mountain for stepping up and showing out," said Janice Gravely, the commander of American Legion Post 789. "We are truly grateful for the support of the band and the color guard, and we're also thankful for the community and their support. It was a group effort from the community at large, which is what it should be. We thank troops all the time for their service, but this is the first time we're officially welcoming them home in 50 years, and it's been long overdue”.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day, celebrated annually on Mar. 29, honors the more than 9 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955 - 15 May, 1975, regardless of location. Mar. 29, 2023, marks the 50th anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from fire from Vietnam. Today, roughly 6 million of those servicemembers are still alive today.

"We love that we were able to come out to support the community and Vietnam War Veterans," said Staff Sgt. Phillip Johnson, a bandsman from the 10th MTN DIV, who played in the marching band during the parade. “We’re looking forward just as much to helping to do it again next year.”

-30-