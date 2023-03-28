Team Souda Celebrates Women’s History Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 24, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay celebrated the trail blazing women who have fought for equality and opportunity for all genders in America in an event hosted by the Multicultural Committee held at The Anchor on March 24, 2023.



The ceremony included speakers from NSA Souda Bay who recalled their different achievements, motivations and contributions to assist in the advancement of women’s equality. This year’s Department of Defense theme was “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” in honor of those women who made history and left legacies over the past generations. NSA Souda Bay welcomed speakers from the community to share their stories with the attendees at the event.



“Many of you know me as the CO’s wife, but I am also a mother, grandmother, military veteran and a retired federal agent, “said Tiffany Klug. “Going through my career, there were many closed doors along the way, but I reached out and I was determined to find those doors that were open even just a crack. I shoved those doors open with both hands. They needed somebody, and I made myself that somebody – I made myself an asset.”



The speakers also emphasized their enduring goal so stay on the path of advancing rights and opportunities for women around the world and in our military.



“My vision for the world is that we stop classifying positions, tasks or roles by male, female or gender stereotypes, but simply by the person who is most suited for the job,” said Chief Warrant Officer Kelly Williams, food services officer, NSA Souda Bay. “That, in the future, gender equality will simply mean opportunity with zero barriers. May we listen to the stories of where we started, always remember those who have paved the path and continue this legacy towards equality.”



The ceremony also included an emotional performance during which Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Precious Williams sang “I’m Here” by Cynthia Erivo, a cake cutting ceremony for all the invited guests and speakers and a slide show of prominent women in the U.S.’s history.



“Celebrating Women’s History Month is important because, as the chaplain said, over half the world’s population is women,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Incredibly strong, incredibly brilliant, forward-thinking pioneers knocking down barriers – that’s what it is all about.”



“Take time to pause and reflect on those pioneers and leaders that have come before you,” said Logistics Management Specialist Shannah Roland-Joseph. “Those who broke down barriers and put in places changes in policy and culture that still exist today. Thank them for their service and sacrifices to their families. The baton has now been passed to you.”



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

