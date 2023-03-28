'Zero Trust’ headlines 2023 Winter NEC Directors’ Summit

Photo By Candy C Knight | Local and regional Network Enterprise Center Directors listen during a briefing during...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | Local and regional Network Enterprise Center Directors listen during a briefing during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's 2023 Winter NEC Directors’ Summit March 15, 2023, at USAG Wiesbaden. During the two-day event, attendees informed senior leaders of the intended path for the brigade and NECs over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 21st century’s continuous technological evolutions require new strategies, capabilities, and innovations to ensure the Army can successfully respond to any emerging challenge.



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s 2023 Winter Network Enterprise Center Directors’ Summit gathered Europe’s local and regional Network Enterprise Center Directors together to inform senior leaders of the intended path for the brigade and NECs over the next two years, discuss lines of effort and identify supporting tasks to achieve the desired end-state.



Held from March 15 to 16, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, the summit focused on the following priorities:



1. Consolidate and Sustain Gains

2. Network Resilience

3. Drive Data Based Decisions

4. Innovate, Increase Velocity

5. Decrease Bureaucracy

6. Compete to Win and Recognize Excellence



“This summit is one way for the brigade’s leadership and NECs personnel to advance our shared understanding of NEC operations and construct in order to continuously standardize and streamline IT service delivery,” said Nicholas Carbone, Civilian Deputy Brigade Commander, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “We also held discussions on the future of our Host Nation employee workforce and their role post-divestment of legacy systems.”



Supporting the Army Unified Network Plan and Zero Trust architecture was a major discussion topic. The increasingly complex and distributed battlefield environments require the Army’s unified network operations to become a key enabler for secure global data exchange and a zero trust security architecture.



Succeeding in this endeavor enables signal Soldiers to plan, configure and secure the Army’s unified network more effectively, and enhances network security and data exchange.



“Getting key players together to discuss the ways and means to optimize Department of Defense information networks activities is crucial to our mission success,” said Mark Schraeder, Deputy S3, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “This summit provided us with an opportunity to brainstorm ideas and solutions on how we can improve service delivery for our customers.”



The summit covered a variety of topics including base communication contract transition key points; changes to the service delivery/ordering model, installation agreements and the Army Information Technology Portfolio service delivery.



“I attended the summit to gain further understanding about the NECs and their mission sets,” said Nathan Slack, Chief Data Officer, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “Understanding their mission requirements gives me insight into how I can better support them.”



Gaining a better understanding about what the future holds for the NECs is why Captain Jacob Bryan attended the summit. Bryan is an Information Systems Engineer with the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion/NEC Chièvres.



“I’ve only been in my position for about seven months now,” he said. “Attending the summit gave me a chance to put names to faces and build relationships with the key players I’ll be working with over the next two years.”



The summit concluded with an overview of the Cyber Excepted Service Transition and Talent Management initiatives. The transition is designed to provide greater flexibility and options for recruiting and retaining cyber professionals across U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command’s vast enterprise.



“Collaboration is key to our success,” Slack said. “We work every day to bring about change, embrace innovation, and deliver theater communications and cyber capabilities to our customers and mission partners throughout Europe and Africa.”



