Joint Task Force Bravo supports CENTAM GUARDIAN

Photo By Capt. Michael Hardy | Leaders from ARSOUTH, USSOUTHCOM, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras sit with US Ambassador to Guatemala, William W. Popp during the closing ceremony of CENTAM GUARDIAN in Guatemala City, Guatemala Mar 27, 2023. CENTAM GUARDIAN is an annual exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance/disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces.

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), a unit under U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) supported U.S. Army South (ARSOUTH) in the CENTAM GUARDIAN exercise from March 12 to March 27.



CENTAM GUARDIAN is an annual exercise designed to build humanitarian assistance/disaster response functional capacity, enhance readiness to combat common threats, and promote cooperation and interoperability between participating forces.



Multiple organizations and nations participated in this year’s exercise including Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Army South, the Arkansas National Guard, and the 1-228 Aviation Regiment, under Joint Task Force - Bravo.



As one of the participating units, JTF-Bravo’s 1-228 Aviation Regiment provided rotary wing support, MEDEVAC capabilities, and assisting in air-assault operation demonstrations.



The 1-228 Aviation Regiment also conducted interagency trainings with regional partners including hot/cold load instruction and Fast Rope Insertion System (FRIES) training with more than 130 Guatemalan Army Soldiers at the 3rd Infantry Brigade headquarters in Jutiapa.



Exercise members provided a live demonstration of techniques and trainings conducted during CENTAM GUARDIAN and live-fire exercises.



The importance of this demonstration showcased US forces working with regional partners in a coordinated effort to accomplish their designated mission.



At the end of the exercise, regional partners and US forces reaffirmed their commitment to the United States as their partner of choice and the importance of continuing their partnership with one another.



For Joint Task Force Bravo, CENTAM GUARDIAN provided the opportunity to provide expeditionary capabilities and unique rotary wing aviation capabilities.



As SOUTHCOM's forward task force, JTF-Bravo is committed to supporting CENTAM GUARDIAN to promote interoperability with partner nations and build strong working relationships with our regional partners in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.