Commander, Navy Installations Command Rolls out Maintenance QR Codes to Unaccompanied Housing across the Shore Enterprise

Residents of Navy unaccompanied housing (UH) now have a convenient way to request maintenance and report issues, right from their smart mobile device.



All 10 Navy regions have introduced maintenance QR code reporting to unaccompanied housing facilities. Instead of walking to the building quarterdeck to report maintenance issues in-person or writing them down in a logbook, Sailors can scan their building’s unique QR code, posted in the living spaces and common areas, to fill out a brief online form and report maintenance problems that require attention from building management.



“The maintenance QR codes are just one of the Navy’s ongoing efforts to improve housing and other quality of life services for Sailors,” said Carol Hurd, manager of unaccompanied housing at CNIC, which is responsible for Navy installations’ unaccompanied and family housing. “We strive for continuous improvement and always look to share the best practices and innovations that improve processes to Sailors’ benefit.”



Donna Wilson, the family and unaccompanied housing installation program director at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London came up with the idea to utilize QR codes for reporting maintenance issues in unaccompanied housing.



“We piloted the program in one barracks for a three week period,” said Wilson. “Results showed the new system to be highly effective and a much better form of communication between resident and management.”



Upon finding success with the pilot program, SUBASE New London’s unaccompanied housing team expanded the QR code initiative across all seven of the installation’s barracks. Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), SUBASE New London’s parent command, took notice and implemented QR codes at Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island and Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia.



CNIC has since rolled out maintenance QR codes across the shore and as of February 2023, QR code reporting now accounts for nearly 30% of all service calls across CNIC’s installations – with an average 39% increase in service calls reported month-to-month.



“QR codes have made reporting maintenance issues at unaccompanied housing faster and more convenient, which has led to an increase in reporting overall,” said Carol. “This has allowed issues to be addressed early on, before they become larger problems, which will help to maintain the condition of the unaccompanied housing facilities.”



The only Navy bases that will not see UH QR codes for maintenance issues for the time being are Naval Station Guantanamo Bay and Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, due to their remoteness and unique service conditions.



