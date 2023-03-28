612th ABS assist with mass casualty exercise

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras – U.S. Air Force Airmen took part in a mass casualty exercise at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 9, 2023.



The 612th Air Base Squadron firefighters assisted Honduran emergency response personnel during a mass casualty exercise on the Soto Cano flightline, which was intended to earn the Palmerola International Airport an International Civil Aviation Organization certification.



During the exercise, a metal model of an airplane simulated a downed aircraft and volunteers acted as casualties. Honduran firefighters sprayed water over the entirety of the simulated crash while 612th ABS firefighters pumped additional water into their trucks. The two groups then worked together to move casualties to a medical area outside of the crash zone. Medical personnel treated the casualties and loaded them into ambulances.



"An exercise of this magnitude requires months of planning with several key

stakeholders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Richard Jay, 612th Theater Operations Group senior enlisted leader. “Our Airmen did a phenomenal job assisting our host nation

partners in Honduras by providing emergency response services at a moment's

notice. When called to action; the entire team delivered."



Soto Cano Air Base was built in 1982 and Joint Task Force Bravo, which falls under the U.S. Southern Command, was established in 1984 to lead the U.S. military presence in Honduras and oversee joint exercises over the years. The 612th ABS is one of five commands under Joint Task Force Bravo. This exercise with the 612th ABS is one of many joint operations between the U.S. and Honduran military and civilian entities that help strengthen the bonds between our nations. They allow both sides to learn from each other while encouraging strong partnership.



"This scenario goes beyond exercising and demonstrating our capability to get the mission done,” Jay said. “I witnessed two nations working together toward a common goal. This exercise exemplified our Commander, General Laura J. Richardson’s priorities of strengthening partnerships, building our team, which enables us to counter threats."



By maintaining deep-rooted partnerships in the region, the U.S. military can sustain a strategic advantage in the area while also improving the lives of those who live there.



"Readiness is a top priority of our group, our major command and our Air Force,” said Col. Cory Christoffer, 612th Theater Operations Group commander. “In Honduras, at Soto Cano AB, we work with our joint and regional partners to ensure that we provide the best support possible to the mission and the mission commander as safely and securely as possible. This Mishap Response and Readiness Exercise will make huge strides in accomplishing our goals."



The 612th ABS’ participation with Honduran emergency responders and airfield personnel in this mass casualty exercise not only displayed how effective the two groups can be when working together, but also strengthened the U.S. military’s relationship with Honduras.

