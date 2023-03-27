Women's History Month: SES (Ret) Kathleen Ferguson

It is safe to say that Kathleen Ferguson did not choose the Air Force, but the Air Force chose her. Her first love was not civil engineering; it was chemistry. After some difficulties with organic chemistry during her first year in college, Ferguson took a chance and enrolled in the School of Civil Engineering at the University of New Hampshire. After graduating in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering, “due to some luck and geography,” she applied for a GS-5 90-day temporary over-hire position at Plattsburg Air Force Base, New York.



Ferguson was offered two jobs. The first was from the Air Force, and the second was from a university as an administrative assistant. Ferguson followed her gut instinct and accepted the Air Force's offer. Little did she know that her decision would lead to a successful and rewarding career spanning over 35 years.



"It was one of the best decisions I ever made," she said.



Despite not intending to work for the Air Force, her interest in civil engineering and the impactful projects she worked on made it all worth it.

After the 90-day period expired, Ferguson was offered a position as a permanent civilian.



While working for the Air Force as a civil engineer presented unique challenges, Ferguson never allowed them to diminish her curiosity but instead leveraged them to elevate her excitement to learn new things. On her first design project at Plattsburg, working with the 380th Civil Engineering Squadron, Ferguson was tasked to renovate a family support alert facility.



"I did not know what I was doing," Ferguson said.



Eager to embark on the daunting task, she turned to her colleagues for help and guidance along the way. The project was her first exposure to the world of civil engineering and through the learning curves, she began building a foundational understanding.



"I learned as much as I could in a short time," Ferguson said.



Each time she failed, she learned something new.



After two years at Plattsburgh, Ferguson held several positions across numerous bases. Some of her notable work was as Chief Installation Support Panel Chair, where she advocated for funding at the installation level. Taking over as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Air Force for Installations, Ferguson successfully executed a Base Realignment and Closure, or BRAC.



Ferguson also assisted in the establishment of the Strategic Basing Process, which the Air Force still uses today to determine the appropriate location for missions.



For Ferguson, the biggest joy in her work has always been helping others.



"I enjoyed the ability to help our airmen and make a difference," she explained.



Throughout her career, Ferguson had the chance to work with leaders who allowed her to learn from her mistakes and grow, as well as coworkers who were always willing to assist her.



As a civilian, Ferguson found navigating the Air Force environment to be a fascinating experience. She witnessed numerous changes in the Air Force including an increase in inclusivity since joining in 1981.



Despite being given different opportunities than officers, Ferguson took great delight in contributing to the mission of the Air Force. Ferguson went on to win two distinguished awards and had an award named after her. The Kathleen Ferguson Outstanding Civil Engineer Manager of the Year Award recognizes a civil engineer manager who provides outstanding supervisory skills. The honor of having an award named after her is a humbling and thrilling experience, as it symbolizes Ferguson's significance in the Air Force. She hopes that her contribution will serve as an inspiration for future civilians to strive and work hard for success.



Ferguson's advice for new Air Force members is to find a mentor.



"Find a member who will provide you with a new foundation for learning and ensure you grow as an individual," Ferguson said. The legacy Ferguson wants to be remembered for is how she treated her colleagues. "I hope my colleagues always felt like I treated them respectfully and appreciated what they did," Ferguson said.



In her career, Ferguson’s north star has always been to extend a helping hand to anyone she encountered in need.



Ferguson currently serves as a Senior Advisor, working with community groups that she initially met when she was a civilian in the Air Force. She served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy (PDAS), where she met the communities that live near installations. Recognizing the PDAS role as her most impactful, Ferguson has now come full circle and is able to continue the work she started.

