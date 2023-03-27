Challenge and Opportunity

NAPLES, Italy -- Glass ceilings were made to be broken and the women of America’s Navy have been breaking them since 1908. These women are the reason Women’s History Month bears such importance to the Fleet.

Since first being allowed to work in the Navy Nurse Corps, Navy women have overcome countless obstacles to blaze new and uncharted trails for their successors, challenging the status quo to achieve positions of great risk and responsibility previously restricted to their male counterparts. Around the world, female U.S. Navy Sailors have become a true testament to building a stronger and more capable Navy.

In Romania, Capt. Elizabeth Clifton recently took the helm as the first female commanding officer (CO) of Naval Support Facility Deveselu, home to the AEGIS Ashore Missile Defense System, one of two missile defense sites under Navy Region Europe, Africa Central (EURAFCENT). Commonly referred to as “The First Shield of Europe”, NSF Deveselu’s mission is at the forefront of the security and stability of NATO and the fight against the proliferation of ballistic missiles. Capt. Clifton is also the most senior U.S. officer in Deveselu, responsible for more than 250 military, U.S. civilian, and local national personnel.

For Clifton, it wasn’t a short journey, she witnessed the evolution of the Navy as women began to forge ahead into surface combatants, submarines, and other combat roles. “I knew many female officers that went to ships that were just beginning the integration of females onto the ships, and they certainly had different experiences and challenges than I did,” said Clifton. “Thanks to them paving the way for me, there were fewer hurdles for me to overcome and I’m certainly grateful for that.”

The Navy has more female leaders currently serving than ever before. Twenty-two female admirals and over 1500 female master chiefs and senior chief petty officers demonstrate the potential and achievement of female Sailors. More than thirty percent of the Navy's senior executive service members on the civilian side are also women, but Clifton believes there is still progress to be made.

“There are still ‘firsts’ that need to happen,” said Clifton. “We have yet to see the first female [Chief of Naval Operations] or first female SEAL. We want our best and most qualified personnel, regardless of gender, and the integration of women has contributed to that, as well as the preservation of the all-volunteer force.”

While she is happy to check the box of one “first”, she didn’t do it alone. Clifton credits her mentors, peers, and predecessors for her opportunities and success.

“Every step along the way I have had great shipmates, good mentors, and a wonderful network of people that I can count on,” said Clifton. “Whether it is my husband, my shipmates that I am serving with, or my network of family and friends, I have always had great mentors and leaders who have believed in me and helped me to grow.”

Through the myriad of challenges and adversities that are synonymous with military service, Clifton kept a positive mindset, broadening her skill sets and improving her leadership at every duty station to prepare her for her current position as an installation CO.

“I am not sure I ever really thought of the challenges that I faced, instead, I thought of most things as opportunities,” said Clifton. “I believe that in the Navy, and the military at large, all personnel get the opportunity to prove themselves in the jobs that they are given. I feel that the Navy, and my shipmates, have been very fair to me, and have assessed me and judged me based on my performance rather than the fact that I am a woman, and for that I am extremely grateful.”

With progress still to be made, Capt. Clifton sets a shining example for women in the Navy. She demonstrates that by being true to yourself, knowing and pursuing your goals, and making the most out of every opportunity, you can achieve truly great things.

Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility

