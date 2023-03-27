Vietnam War Veterans Day: a day to pay tribute, honor those who served in Vietnam

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day meant to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were prisoners of war or who were listed as missing in action.



Established as an observance in 2017 after the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump, the day is also an opportunity to show appreciation for the involvement and support of allies during the Vietnam War.



On this day we honor those who, regardless of their personal feelings or family commitments, joined the service and served our country selflessly on the field of battle when their nation called.



According to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 310, more than 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam. Of those killed, 61% were younger than 21, with the average age of killed service members being 23.1 years.



Vietnam veterans count for almost 10% of their generation. One out of every 10 of them was a casualty, and 75,000 were severely disabled. Despite this, Vietnam War veterans received little or nothing in terms of recognition and gratitude when they returned to the United States.



The very last American troop departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.



On Memorial Day 2012, President Barack Obama launched a Vietnam War Commemoration to remember the Vietnam War 50th anniversary over a 13-year period.



During this time, the Federal Government pledged to partner with local communities and private organizations to honor and recognize more than 58,000 patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, the 150,000 who were wounded, and to do everything possible to bring home more than 1,700 service members who are listed as missing in action. (Data provided by the Defense Casualty Analysis System)



The 13-year commemoration will conclude on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Baumholder Main Exchange recognizes Vietnam Veterans with a ceremonial pinning each year on National Vietnam War Veterans Day.



Everyone in the community is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony at 11 a.m. on March 29.



This is an opportunity to honor our deserving veterans, who will be receiving Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins to symbolize their courage, honor and dedicated service.



