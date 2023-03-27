Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349 CES teams with Polish platoon

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    08.15.2022

    Courtesy Story

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    During a 2022 deployment to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, one U.S. Air Force mission support flight and a Polish engineer platoon quickly discovered their efforts should hinge together to be effective. Putting their processes together, they developed a routine to provide aid to the other through personnel and equipment. The two deployed units got creative. The American and Polish forces honed in a routine handling personnel and equipment.
    Helping each other out was the objective. Teamwork was the answer.
    Leadership from both sides strongly supported the effort.
    "In a forward operating environment, it is often necessary to do more with less. We were able to accomplish that by pooling resources with our coalition partners from Poland, and we built a
    mutually beneficial relationship,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Lessard, commander, 443rd Air
    Expeditionary Squadron, Maxwell Air Force, Alabama.

    The Air Force flight put in place a robust equipment package because of innovated thinking. This positive action increased the productivity of the Polish engineers to accomplish their mission. Adequate provisions in manpower and equipment complimented the end-state of the goal.
    Certificates of appreciation were given to the engineering platoon for their efforts.
    "Cooperation with the Poles has been the highlight of this deployment. I am very impressed with their work ethic and the ability to learn, and I learned a lot from them myself,” commented 1st Lt. Guy Hopes, officer in charge, 349th Civil Engineering Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif.

    Marcin Oleksiejczuk, engineer platoon commander, 5th Engineer Regiment Szczecin, Poland, lead the effort from the Polish side. "The United States Air Force civil engineer team is smaller but more specialized,” said Oleksiejczuk. “I made sure to rotate every member of my platoon through their projects to draw on their expertise. It was a rewarding experience for everyone involved".

    After completing the taskings safely and ahead of schedule, the flight and platoon personnel combined, took time to celebrate the team’s achievements.

