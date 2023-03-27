9th Reconnaissance Wing and 55th Wing Conduct Dragon Flag EAST Exercise

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. – Approximately 60 Airmen and 1 U-2S Dragon Lady from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., repositioned to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to further develop the wing’s readiness capabilities via Dragon Flag EAST, Mar. 25. In accordance with the National Defense Strategy, this exercise will further prepare the 9th RW for potential Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations around the world to meet combatant commanders’ objectives.

During Dragon Flag EAST, Airmen will execute collaborative reconnaissance missions using the U-2S and RC-135V/W airframes to provide adaptable, agile combat support to combatant commands. Airmen will also integrate with the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) cell in the 55th Wing to increase operational capabilities outside of their core career specialties.

“This exercise will help us integrate with the 9th in order to confront adversarial challenges we may face in the future,” said Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander. “These efforts are designed to improve how we collect, analyze, and share information and make operational decisions more effectively than our potential adversaries and increases our survivability in a contested environment.”

Exercise participants include the 9th RW, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 9th Maintenance Squadron, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron, 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 9th Physiological Support Squadron, 548th ISR Group, 38th RS, 343rd RS, 45th RS, 55th Operational Support Squadron, 55th Intelligence Support Squadron, 55th MXS, 55th AMXS, 55th Strategic Communications Squadron, 55th Security Forces Squadron, 55th Cyber Squadron, 55th LRS, 55th Force Support Squadron, 55th Medical Group, and 55th Wing.

The Air Force implemented the ACE structure to increase readiness and sustainability for the Joint Force, furthering Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) and MCA concepts for potential future conflicts.

If you have any questions, please contact the 55th Wing Public Affairs office at: (402) 294-3663 or 55 WG.PA@us.af.mil.

