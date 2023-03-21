CFAY for Triannual CNIC Safety Inspection

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) will conduct a triannual safety inspection onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), beginning March 20. The inspection is part of an ongoing effort to ensure the readiness and preparedness of the installations within the Pacific region.



This inspection has been a critical part of CFAY's safety program for decades. The installation will undergo its first assessment under the new safety management system (SMS), a comprehensive inspection process that evaluates safety procedures and practices across the entire organization.



"Years ago, CNIC implemented a Navy-wide SMS, which is the latest and greatest on how safety functions," said Dean Land, CFAY director of installation safety and health. "The concept behind the SMS is that everything we do is geared towards tying into the safety program. So, during normal business, we just make minor adjustments. The program basically says how we’re doing with our training, how we do job hazard analysis, and how do we do on-the-job training. It's just a line-by-line layout of how we do business. This year is our big first assessment with this system. Every three years, there is a big evaluation and three years ago, it was a different system. Now to SMS, it'll be that we're going forward. It’s basically a triannual Regional inspection, we have, and it's the largest base in the region."



Land and the CFAY safety team created a written program of current, effective practices and implemented them into standard courses of action. Their perspective details a practical approach to safety throughout the various workplaces.



"What we basically did, is we had to develop the safety management system program which is a written program about how we do business, and we took what we already do normally. Like incident reporting, well we do risk management information (RMI) or job hazard analysis. We look at all the risks surrounding a job, write them down, and document them. By doing this, the employee knows what they're getting themselves into and if something occurs, they know what to expect. For instance, if you're doing construction work, what is the personal protective equipment (PPE) required? If you're operating a forklift, what training is needed? There are certain aspects of every job that needs to be done and this inspection captures that."



CFAY has a strong reputation for promoting workplace safety throughout the community. The safety office plans to maintain that legacy by continuing the practices that keep the community safe.



"From a safety perspective, this is a really safe place to work," said Land. "There are very minimal safety-related things that happen, so what we tried to do when we wrote the program was capture that. Since we're already doing things in a relatively safe manner we want to capture that in a written document that says, this is our business plan. So, anybody can look at it and see that we do what we say we do.”



The safety inspection, set to take place over a four-day period, will cover a wide range of areas. Inspectors will also be conducting interviews with employees across the base to identify potential hazards and vulnerabilities and address any issues that arise.



"Our goal is always to pass this inspection and to be honest," said Land. "This is just normal day-to-day operations that we're being evaluated on it. If we need to course correct, this is the part where we learn what we need to do."



As the inspection date draws near, CFAY officials urge all personnel to remain vigilant and focused on safety. Whether sailors are on the deck of a ship or working in an office, everyone has a role to play in ensuring that the base is ready for any contingency.



"The inspectors will ask the CFAY community about their jobs and how safety affects them." said Land. "They need to be cognitive about their surroundings and know who to go to if they have questions about safety. We're striving to put as much information out there to give us a fighting chance. I want people to be confident enough to answer the inspector's questions and feel good about their answers. Honestly, if everybody answers them wrong, that's ok. I then need to focus my effort on going forward for the next time and they can answer correctly."



CFAY's dedication to safety is unwavering, and its commitment to ensuring the highest level of preparedness and readiness is historic. This upcoming inspection is a way to showcase the importance of maintaining a safe working environment and reinforce the commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.26.2023 21:58 Story ID: 441222 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY for Triannual CNIC Safety Inspection, by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.