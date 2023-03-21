NETCOM hosts Women’s History Month observance

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Soldiers, leaders, civilians and community members attended the Fort Huachuca Women’s History Month observation March 23. Hosted by U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, this year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”



Women’s History Month honors and celebrates the struggles and achievements of American women throughout the history of the United States, and guest speaker Tina Hernandez, division chief, NETCOM G35 Futures Operations, reflected on early historical events that shaped the landscape of equality.



“Both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 are pivotal moments in our history because they are the catalyst of change for women’s rights,” Hernandez said.



Women have fought to shape America’s history and its future through their tireless commitment to ending discrimination against them and increasing inclusion.



“Throughout our history, there are incredible and amazing women who have crushed societal norms and barriers,” Hernandez said.



She spoke of inspirational women like Grace Hooper; a mathematician and computer scientist, who was also a rear admiral in the United States Navy.



Hernandez also praised Susan La Flesche, the first Native American female doctor, for her contributions.



As Hernandez recognized past and present champions of diversity and inclusion, she reminded the audience that unnamed women make a difference every day.



“They will likely not be mentioned in our history books, but they are women who are part of our own history,” Hernandez explained.



Every day, Soldiers, family members and civilians continue to change the course of history by ensuring women receive the fairness and equal opportunities they have fought for throughout history.



"The women in your lives who inspired, influenced, encouraged and supported you,” Hernandez asked. “What is their history? What triumphs did they have? What wisdom do they have to share with us?



Women have fought throughout history to overcome obstacles and barriers. Although change has come, there is always room for more to be done.



“We must not become complacent,” Hernandez said. “Find your voice, speak your truth, be courageous and brave and seek out those who support you. Because you are our future and will influence how our history is written.”



Army diversity is about knowing our people, understanding the value individuals bring and optimizing what they offer to build high-performing and cohesive teams. As Hernandez concluded, she reminded those in attendance the importance of unity.



“While we celebrate our differences and uniqueness, we must also remember to embrace our likeness,” Hernandez said. “The things that bring us together, our humanity, our country and our Army.”

