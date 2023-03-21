NCCM (SW) Jesson D. Anderson, USN Chief Recruiter, Navy Talent Acquisition Group, Ohio River Valley

Master Chief Jesson D. Anderson, a Groesbeck, Texas native, enlisted in the Navy in June 2000. Following completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, he then reported to Naval Training Center Great Lakes, Illinois, where he completed Engineman “A” school. He reported to his first command, USS Cape St George (CG-71), Naval Base Norfolk, VA, in Sept 2000. His duties while onboard included; hydraulic technician and work center supervisor. In 2004 he was meritoriously advanced to EN2 under the Navy’s command advancement program and earned his Surface Warfare designation.



Anderson then transferred to Fleet Composite Squadron Six (VC-6). While at VC-6 he qualified as Mission Commander and Small Boat Coxswain. After completing his tour at VC-6 he attended recruiting school at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) and then transferred to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Ohio and was assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Findlay, Ohio, where he served as a recruiter. While at NRD Ohio he qualified as Recruiter in Charge and was also meritoriously advanced to petty officer first class. During this time he converted to career recruiting force.



After transferring from NRD Ohio, he reported to NRD Pittsburgh in 2010 where he qualified as Division Leading Chief Petty Officer (DLCPO) and was assigned as the DLCPO for the Rochester, NY, division. In 2012 he was selected to Chief. Following his tour at NRD Pittsburgh he reported to NRD San Diego as DLCPO for the greater San Diego area and served in that position from June, 2013 to June, 2016. In 2016, after reporting to NRD Ohio as DLCPO for the Columbus, Ohio area, he was selected to Senior Chief and then qualified assistant chief recruiter in 2017. He “fleeted up” to Navy Recruiting District Ohio as the Assistant Chief Recruiter from December, 2017 to October 2020. While station at NRD Ohio he qualified chief recruiter and was assigned as Chief Recruiter of NTAG Ohio River Valley in May, 2021. Anderson then transferred to NTAG Great Lakes in January 2022 where he was Chief Recruiter, and advanced to the rank of Master Chief. Currently He is assigned to NTAG Ohio River Valley as the Chief Recruiter and has earned his Bachelors of Arts in Business.



His personal decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal (five awards); Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards); and other various service and campaign awards.

Date Taken: 03.23.2023