Eleven employees exemplify excellence

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command is recognizing 11 employees who represent the best of the command.



These employees are receiving the AMC Employee of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter, fiscal year 2022. The AMC Employee of the Quarter program recognizes Army Civilian and military personnel whose contributions made a direct positive impact on the command's mission goals during the quarter.



“In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program objectives acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention and improving employee engagement in order to impact overall morale,” said AMC Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny. “Congratulations for a job well done.”



Among the honorees is Virginia Buck with AMC’s headquarters. Not only is she the security manager for the entire building, but she also manages personnel security requirements for all of the headquarters’ staff. One effort that set her apart was creating a database that provides a picture of AMC – who we are, what we do and whether training is up to date – helping with accountability.



“It is time consuming, but it’s a wealth of knowledge,” Buck said. “It is nice to be recognized.”



Having a holistic picture is critical for Strength Management Officer Capt. Sarah Newsome, who works at Army Sustainment Command. She was recognized for her guidance to senior leaders that resulted in a successful manning cycle.



“It is extremely humbling to be recognized as the Employee of the Quarter,” Newsome said. “This achievement is a direct result of solid teamwork, and I am honored to have been able to contribute to the success of the command. I hope this serves as a warm reminder that hard work does not go unrecognized, and that everyone should be proud of the work they do each day.”



AMC also recognized Jennifer Fleming with Joint Munitions Command. Not only had she served exceptionally as an industrial engineer at Radford Army Ammunition Plant, but she also initiated the wellness program there.



“I am honored to receive this recognition, and I am very grateful that my supervision and coworkers at RFAAP value teamwork and collaboration,” Fleming said. “Their support has helped grow my skillset and confidence in ways I couldn’t have imagined three years ago. I am looking forward to the years ahead as we continue to work together and build each other up.”



Listed below are all 11 employees who are being recognized for the fourth quarter, fiscal year 2022:



Virginia Buck, Headquarters, AMC – Honored for exceptional service as security manager, G-2, headquarters AMC from July 2022 to September 2022. She managed all the personnel security requirements for the entire headquarters staff. She created a unique database to track all security actions that greatly improved security operational efficiency.



Wendy Dickerson, Aviation and Missile Command – Honored for exceptional service as a human resources specialist, deputy chief of staff, G-1, AMCOM from July 2022 to September 2022. She made significant contributions in support of AMCOM incentive awards, ensuring all award packages were correct and employees received recognition in a timely manner.



Capt. Sarah Newsome, ASC – Honored for exceptional services as a strength management officer, military personnel division, G-1, ASC from July 2022 to September 2022. She provided expert leadership and advice to senior ASC leaders that resulted in successful execution of manning cycle.



Korie Brown, Chemical Materials Activity – Honored for exceptional service as a training coordinator, plans operations and training division, Pueblo Chemical Depot, CMA from July 2022 to September 2022. His diligent efforts and attention to detail have significantly contributed to the PCD’s readiness in securing the chemical stockpile and capabilities for incident response.



Raymond Loewenthal, Communications-Electronics Command – Honored for exceptional services as an electronics mechanic, Tobyhanna Army Depot, CECOM from July 2022 to September 2022. He restored the Maintenance Support System AN/TRC-194 Satellite Terminal to fully mission-capable status.



Patrick Caraway, Installation Management Command – Honored for exceptional services as a general engineer, resource and management branch, facility investment division, G-4, IMCOM from July 2022 to September 2022. He demonstrated professionalism, technical expertise and dedication to Soldiers and families through the execution of a $1.17 billion fiscal year 2022 Restoration and Modernization program.



Jennifer Fleming, JMC – Honored for exceptional services as an industrial engineer, RFAAP, JMC from July 2022 to September 2022. She served exceptionally in areas of Performance Work Statement 7 oversight, modernization requirement definition, RFAAP contract extension support and initiating the wellness program at RFAAP.



Maria Rogers, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command – Honored for exceptional service as an administrative officer, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, SDDC from July 2022 to September 2022. She epitomizes a selfless professional by consistently providing superior support to over 180 Soldiers and Army Civilians in the battalion.



Amanda Jones, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Honored for exceptional service as a M109 fleet manager and readiness team leader, self-propelled artillery, TACOM from July 2022 to September 2022. She demonstrated an innovative approach to resolving non-mission capable supply issues that resulted in increases to operational readiness for the M109.



Kelley Hull, U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Honored for exceptional services as a military pay technician, travel section lead, USAFMCOM from July 2022 to September 2022. She singlehandedly processed over 1,200 Smart Voucher claims timely and accurately without error. She supported and briefed 1,700 warfighters on Military Pay Entitlements.



Todd Butler, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Honored for exceptional service as an operations planner, USASAC from July 2022 to September 2022. He coordinated Army materiel for Ukraine and provided major weapon systems and equipment, communications and electronics, aviation and missiles, and munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:16 Story ID: 441052 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eleven employees exemplify excellence, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.