Corps Employee Service Board renews its commitment to serve all employees

The Corps Employee Services Board, or CESB, is back in business after a pause in operations for nearly two years. As of September 2022, the board is back up and running on all cylinders with a few administrative and operational changes from years past.



Administratively, the board filled two vacant board member positions, and added three new at-large board member positions to give interested staff a way to support the organization without a significant initial commitment. Operationally, the CESB added the responsibilities of the former Employee Benefits Association, or EBA, and updated its mission to include logistical support for St. Paul District employee events and support for employees experiencing significant life events (both positive and negative).



The CESB is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2015 to support St. Paul District employee events. “Sometimes, unique obstacles are encountered when planning and executing these events,” said Eric Hanson, CESB president. “As a nonprofit organization, the board maintains a bank account it can use to pay security deposits for venues and vendors for goods or services at employee events. We can also sign rental contracts and assume the liability risk that goes along with it. Often, the risk of liability is too strong an obstacle for the Corps to sign such documents. Being a separate nonprofit entity allows us that capability.”



In the past, the board has supported events such as the summer and winter award ceremonies, Corps Day, and the winter military ball. “These are great opportunities to not only recognize Corps employees but also have some fun,” Hanson said.



Within the last year, the board combined the organization roles of CESB and the EBA to increase organizational efficiency and reduce administration. The EBA formerly solicited annual dues from individuals, and employees had to be a due-paying member to receive support from the EBA for a significant life event.



“While incorporating EBA, we can support employees at a much higher level. We have a representative on the board specifically dedicated to EBA, and we can now support all employees equally without the need for annual dues,” Hanson said.



Hanson said the board is here to support the whole district, including those outside the district office. Employees can reach out to the board at any time with questions and concerns.



