USA NATO host women’s forum

SEMBACH, Germany -- Every year in March, the U.S. Army celebrates Women's History Month. This year's theme is Celebrating Women Who Tell our Stories.



U.S. Army NATO Brigade hosted a Women's History Month Forum March 21 at Sembach Kaserne. The panel discussion included a special guest, retired Col. Leah Fuller-Friel, the first female commander of USA NATO, and other panel members included prominent leaders from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



“I loved, loved, loved being selected as the commander and serving in the NATO Brigade,” said Fuller-Friel. “It’s been a while ago but NATO is still rocking.”



The other panel members were: Col. Lisa Bartel, deputy division commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Sembach; Lt. Col. Lindsey Borgia, gynecologic surgery and obstetrics at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Thomas, USA NATO; Gina G. Rengaraj, USA NATO G5; and Gia M. Braithwaite, a military spouse.



The woman introduced themselves with a story about some aspect of their time with the military and answered the question, “What advice would you give to your younger self?”



Bartel’s advice to her younger self was: “Number one, have fun. Number two, define your own success; and number three, don’t dwell on negative things or situations, but find a way to work through them,” she said.



The introduction was followed by an hour of questions and answers. Video of the forum is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=W72UzPjIBUQ.