DC Guard on 'inspiring change,' equity and equal advancement

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | Members of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, participate in a 'brown bag' discussion as part of an extended Black History Month series at Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 21, 2023. Maj. Donald "Don" R. Cravins, Jr., spoke to Capital Guardians and civilians about his role as the first Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development where he leads the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

This past February, the Department of Defense observed Black History Month with the theme "Inspiring Change," celebrating contributions of African Americans and an emphasis on racial inequities and opportunities for equal advancement. The District of Columbia National Guard is committed to the conversation and action all year long.



"It's no longer February, we're well into March, but we want to celebrate and observe cultural events throughout the year," said Maj. Gen. Sherrie McCandless, Commanding General, District of Columbia National Guard. "We're having a continuous dialogue with our National Guardsmen about what they could be thinking or doing for their personal development and their professional development."



On March 21, during an informal military roundtable at Joint Base Andrews, Maj. Donald “Don” R. Cravins, Jr., spoke to Capital Guardians and civilians about his role as the first Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development where he leads the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) in its service of the nation’s 9.7 million minority business enterprises.



"We're trying to make (minorities) part of the larger economy, if we can get our entrepreneurs of color access to capital, contracts, into markets, and trade – they will make our economy more inclusive, which will make our entire economy stronger," said Cravins.



Maj. Cravins says it's synonymous with the strength and inclusiveness in the U.S. Armed Forces compared to other global militaries.



"Being an inclusive Army, Air Force and service has made us stronger," Cravins said. "One way to ensure a more social and civil justice is to make sure that everybody can compete in our great American economy."



A former member of the Louisiana Legislature, Cravins says when the nation's businesses of color succeed, the entire nation succeeds.



"When our minority and women-owned businesses have a fighting chance, we all make money according to the statistics – just like an integrated military is more effective, an integrated economy is more effective," Cravin said. "Diversity and inclusion will help our economy achieve success."



Cravins says research shows the American economy is still segregated – less than 10% of federal contracts go to minority businesses, despite comprising approximately a quarter of all businesses. Additionally, only 2% of venture capital dollars are given to women.



"How do we compete against China, against Russia, if our best and brightest folks don't even get a shot," he said.



The informal roundtable was about ways to apply strengths of military service, and effectively apply them to entrepreneurial ventures and the broader economy. It also afforded Capital Guardians and civilians the opportunity to ask questions related to professional and personal goals and challenges.



"I take what I learned from our model in the military and I try to apply it to what I do at the Minority Business Development Agency," Cravins said.