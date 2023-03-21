From Surface to Sub to Officer Training: Lt. j.g. Hylton-Sanderson Talks Navy for Women’s History Month

Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Mar. 09, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson, Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Sidney Hinds | SILVER SPRING, Md. (Mar. 09, 2023) Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC)’s department head for administration. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy offers a vast selection of career paths for its personnel, from engineering and logistics, to law and the sciences, to research and medicine. Lt. j.g. Peta-Gaye Hylton-Sanderson, department head for administration of Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), is one such Sailor who has charted a unique course through her naval service.



Hylton-Sanderson, a native of Jamaica, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2011. Her first assignment was to the dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) as an undesignated seaman, where she would later strike into the culinary specialist (CS) rating. While aboard Harpers Ferry, she qualified as an enlisted surface warfare specialist, advanced to petty officer 2nd class and completed an associate’s degree in General Education from National University.



Hylton-Sanderson thrived as a CS, enjoying the skills learned and the hands-on nature of the work. She would continue in this area of work through several assignments, but her drive to find new experiences in the Navy pushed her to next take an assignment under the waves.



In October of 2016, Hylton-Sanderson was among the first 38 enlisted women in the Navy selected for submarine duty in the Navy, joining the female officers who had been serving on submarine crews for the five years prior. The selection of these 38 enlisted sailors marked another historic first for the Navy.



As a petty officer 1st Class Hylton-Sanderson joined the Gold crew aboard the Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727).



“It was very rewarding work,” Hylton-Sanderson said of her time aboard the Michigan. “I’ve worked with smart people before, but these were super-smart people. Very close knit, like a family.”



At the time, the submarine had to be re-fitted for berthing space to accommodate the new female crewmembers. Even through an initial period of adjustment, professionality among Sailors held strong.



“Some of the Sailors were very welcoming and happy to have us aboard, and some were hesitant,” Hylton-Sanderson recalled. “But we were all still able to work together to get the mission completed; they knew we were eager to learn and realized that we care about the Navy just as much as they do.”



“Everyone is really motivated to keep their knowledge and operating capacity on par,” she added, “so we can take care of each other and meet the needs of the mission.”



Hylton-Sanderson qualified as an enlisted submarine specialist during this time and became a member of the command’s Emergency Medical Assistance Team. She also completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health from National University while aboard the Michigan, and later a Master of Public Health with a Specialization in Healthcare Administration while with the staff of Commander Submarine Group 9 in 2019.



Hylton-Sanderson’s next assignment was at the Pentagon, where she served as wardroom supervisor for leaders within the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During this time, she applied to be commissioned as a naval officer.



“I’ve never been one to stay in the same place,” she said. “I want to experience different things and different places, and I had always wanted to be a naval officer.”



After commissioning into the Medical Service Corps on June 9th, 2022, Hylton-Sanderson reported to the Joint Staff Surgeon, facilitating the Joint Medical Requirements Management System. In July of that same year, she reported to NMRC, where she provides direct administrative and operational support to the command, its labs and its civilian and military staff.



“I’m still learning a lot, and excited to make an impact,” Hylton-Sanderson said. “Research is something a lot of people don’t think about as being part of the Navy, but it is. It’s very important even if it isn’t always seen.”



Her career so far has made Hylton-Sanderson a vocal advocate for the Navy. She makes a point to ask young people she meets about their interest in the Navy, and extols the opportunities it affords to female Sailors in their careers, families and lives.



“Friends always ask me if I’m recruiting,” Hylton-Sanderson remarked. “With the opportunities I’ve had in the Navy, and getting to live the life I lead now, why wouldn’t I want to promote that to someone else?”



To women just joining the Navy, Hylton-Sanderson advises finding a passion, and then finding other Sailors who can help you turn that passion into a profession.



“Find a role model. Find a mentor. Build that community of people you can depend on throughout your career. People who are willing to invest time in you and make your path smoother.”



Hylton-Sanderson expressed thanks to the many women in her life, including her mother, her supply officers and the many mentors she’s found along the way. She also acknowledged the many waves of women whose firsts in the Navy made the way clear for others to follow, a list which includes the first women to be accepted into the Marine Corps Reserve in 1918, Edna young, who became the first black enlisted woman to serve in the regular Navy in 1948, and Vice Adm. Michelle J. Howard, the Navy’s first African-American woman to serve as vice chief of Naval operations.



In addition to expressing gratitude to those who have paved a trail for female Sailors, Hylton-Sanderson emphasized the importance for the current generation to be good mentors and examples for Navy women who will follow in their footsteps.



“There will be a lot of younger female enlisted and officers out there watching what you accomplish, seeing where you succeed, and realizing they can do it to.”



Throughout Women’s History Month, NMRC aims to recognize the contributions of our female Sailors, scientists, and civilian personnel.