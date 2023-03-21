Housing town halls urge residents to spring into action

Photo By Molly Cooke | Col. Manny Ramirez, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander (right) and...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | Col. Manny Ramirez, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander (right) and Larry Doerfler, Army Housing Office housing manager (left), address a housing concern with resident, Sgt. Joshua Brooks, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, during a housing town hall, March 16 on Fort Stewart. The quarterly town halls are just one of the ways that Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Soldiers and families have to raise concerns about their homes with leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Molly Cooke) see less | View Image Page

This quarter’s housing town hall events had Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield residents feeling green… all thanks to the St. Patrick’s Day-themed Lifeworks events on March 15-16.



The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army Housing Office hosts housing town halls each quarter on both installations. The events serve as a platform for residents to discuss their concerns so leadership can gain perspective on what is needed to maintain a high quality of life in all on-post residential communities.



“We appreciate the Army Housing Office and Balfour Beatty’s efforts to host the quarterly town hall events for our residents,” said Col. Manny Ramirez, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “This is just one of the ways that our Soldiers and families have to raise concerns about their homes with leadership.”



Over 150 families participated in both town halls. This quarter’s theme focused on housing updates along with yard maintenance and neighborhood beautification.



“Now that Spring is here, we are focusing on the beautification of our outdoor spaces,” said Jossie Noguera, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family Homes community director, “We have re-implemented the yard of the month program to highlight our residents hard work and will also be pressure washing and performing safety checks on all of our neighborhood playgrounds to ensure they are clean and safe.”



Self-help was also on hand to promote their program and offer free lightbulbs and air filters to residents in need of replacements.



To add to the St. Patrick’s Day theme, the Balfour Beatty team joined in on the fun with snacks and holiday themed prizes for the residents to take home. The Exceptional Family Member Program was also on hand to provide information to attendees regarding their upcoming events.



“I’d like to thank all of the residents who attended the town hall events,” said Lt. Col. Bob Cuthbertson, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “Without your crucial feedback, we wouldn’t be able to provide the quality service and care that you deserve. We encourage you to follow the reporting procedures and let our team know when issues within your home arise.”



The next housing town halls will take place in June.