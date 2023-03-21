AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership honored military and civilian government annual award winners and nominees for their hard work and achievements over the course of 2022 during a March 10 ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base.



Those award recipients are:



• Lt. Col. Jeremy Hamilton, Field Grade Officer of the Year

• 1st Lt. Bowen Lin, Company Grade Officer of the Year

• Master Sgt. Chauncey Matheney, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

• Tech. Sgt. Juwon Williams, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

• Michelle Frame, Category I Civilian of the Year

• Zigmund Pieszala, Category II Civilian of the Year

• Jason Sawdy, Category III Civilian of the Year

• Harry Schell, Non-Appropriated Fund Category I Civilian of the Year

• Christie Cathey, Non-Appropriated Fund Category II Civilian of the Year

• National Radar Cross Section Test Facility Team, Annual Exceptional Innovator Award

• Adaptive Engine Transition Program Altitude Test Team, Annual Technical Achievement Award

• Steven Carman, Annual Safety Achievement Award



Members of the Contracting Execution Directorate at Arnold were recognized with honors from the Air Force Test Center Directorate of Contracting.



Those award recipients are:



• Robert Greene, Outstanding Civilian Enterprise Contracting – Supervisory

• Theresa Cates, Outstanding Achievement Contracting IT – Individual

Another member of the Contracting Execution Directorate at Arnold was recognized as an AFTC Headquarters annual award winner.

That award recipient is:

• William Hunter, AFTC Contracting Calendar Year 2022 Civilian of the Year Category III for the AFMC Annual Excellence Award



AEDC, part of the Air Force Test Center, consists of ground and flight test units located throughout the United States from coast to coast. Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is the headquarters of the complex and home to the most ground test facilities in the nation. Together, the units of AEDC fulfill the mission of testing and evaluating systems to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy, striving to help ensure the U.S. Air and Space Forces are second to none.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 03.22.2023 08:59 Story ID: 440913 Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon, by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.