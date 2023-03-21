Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon

    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon

    Photo By Jill Pickett | Jason Sawdy, Arnold Engineering Development Complex Category III Civilian of the Year.... read more read more

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Story by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership honored military and civilian government annual award winners and nominees for their hard work and achievements over the course of 2022 during a March 10 ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base.

    Those award recipients are:

    • Lt. Col. Jeremy Hamilton, Field Grade Officer of the Year
    • 1st Lt. Bowen Lin, Company Grade Officer of the Year
    • Master Sgt. Chauncey Matheney, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    • Tech. Sgt. Juwon Williams, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    • Michelle Frame, Category I Civilian of the Year
    • Zigmund Pieszala, Category II Civilian of the Year
    • Jason Sawdy, Category III Civilian of the Year
    • Harry Schell, Non-Appropriated Fund Category I Civilian of the Year
    • Christie Cathey, Non-Appropriated Fund Category II Civilian of the Year
    • National Radar Cross Section Test Facility Team, Annual Exceptional Innovator Award
    • Adaptive Engine Transition Program Altitude Test Team, Annual Technical Achievement Award
    • Steven Carman, Annual Safety Achievement Award

    Members of the Contracting Execution Directorate at Arnold were recognized with honors from the Air Force Test Center Directorate of Contracting.

    Those award recipients are:

    • Robert Greene, Outstanding Civilian Enterprise Contracting – Supervisory
    • Theresa Cates, Outstanding Achievement Contracting IT – Individual
    Another member of the Contracting Execution Directorate at Arnold was recognized as an AFTC Headquarters annual award winner.
    That award recipient is:
    • William Hunter, AFTC Contracting Calendar Year 2022 Civilian of the Year Category III for the AFMC Annual Excellence Award

    AEDC, part of the Air Force Test Center, consists of ground and flight test units located throughout the United States from coast to coast. Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., is the headquarters of the complex and home to the most ground test facilities in the nation. Together, the units of AEDC fulfill the mission of testing and evaluating systems to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy, striving to help ensure the U.S. Air and Space Forces are second to none.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 08:59
    Story ID: 440913
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon, by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon
    AEDC annual award winners honored during luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Annual Awards
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT