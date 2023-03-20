JBAB celebrates Women's History Month with joint civilian-military panel

Photo By Kristen Wong | U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, second from left, Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Wong | U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, second from left, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, speaks at the Women’s History Month Q&A Panel, March 17, 2023, JBAB, Washington, D.C. Logan hosted the event and was joined on the panel by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kayla White, left, military journalist; Jenny Bilfield, second from right, U.S. Air Force Band honorary commander emeritus; and U.S. Air Force Capt. Amy O’Connell, right, U.S. Air Force chaplain. The panelists drew upon their diverse professional backgrounds, including the arts, public affairs, religious affairs and military service, responding to the theme of “Celebrating the Women Who Tell Our Stories.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, D.C. — Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, U.S. Air Force, observed Women’s History Month with a leadership panel featuring civilian and military speakers on March 17. The panelists drew upon their diverse professional backgrounds, including the arts, public affairs, religious affairs, and military service, responding to the theme of “Celebrating the women who tell our stories.”



U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, JBAB and 11th Wing commander, hosted the event and was joined on the panel by: Jenny Bilfield, President and CEO of Washington Performing Arts, and an emeritus honorary commander at JBAB; U.S. Air Force Capt. Amy O’Connell, an Air Force chaplain; and Tech. Sgt. Kayla White, a military journalist.



Master Sgt. Sara Reese, panel chair and clarinetist with The United States Air Force Concert Band, asked the panelists what advice they would offer their 25-year-old selves. White reflected, “seek out mentorship [including from people who don’t look like you]. They may not proactively offer it. [On leadership positions] let them tell you no; don’t tell yourself no.” Separately, she encouraged the audience to “believe that everyone who comes into your life adds value. Look for what you can learn from them.”



Logan agreed, adding, “Know your strengths and weaknesses, and what brings you joy. Take the time to delve into issues and form your own views. Understand your “why,” and build each other up.”



In considering their respective professional journeys, Bilfield noted that women are still achieving “firsts.” ‘When you’re first, you have an added responsibility to tell your story loudly, graciously, consistently, ” she said.



O’Connell spoke about the importance of knowing others’ stories as a chaplain. “There is safety in sharing – knowing each other, what makes each other tick, having that rapport, is key to resiliency.”



Every March, the Department of the Air Force honors the contributions of military and civilian women serving their country to bring awareness to past and present trailblazing women, and to show the value diversity brings to our forces. This year is the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act. The act enabled women to serve as permanent, regular members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and the Air Force. Today, some 300,000 women serve in a branch of the armed forces, and over 100,000 serve in the Air Force.