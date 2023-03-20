Marine Corps Officially Updates Logistics Doctrine

HEADQUARTERS, MARINE CORPS - The Marine Corps has officially updated its logistics doctrine with the publication of Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 4, Logistics, March 21, 2023. This publication provides Marines a conceptual framework for understanding how logistics is an essential aspect of every military operation.



This publication is a revision of the 1997 version by the same name. It places the time-tested, combat-proven principles outlined in the previous version in an updated warfighting context. This updated publication draws on the increasing importance of information and data, and highlights the global challenges associated with sustaining an expeditionary force.



"Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 4, Logistics represents a significant update to our logistics doctrine," said Lt. Gen. Edward Banta, Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. "It provides a common framework for all Marines involved in logistics operations and will help ensure that we are able to sustain our operations in the most effective and efficient manner possible."



The future fight requires Marines to operate when logistics is contested, thereby requiring the force to innovate and leverage new technologies for comparative advantages against potential adversaries. Both strategic- and operational-level logistics is critical and requires a fundamental understanding of logistics limitations and opportunities in the information age.



Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 4, Logistics is available online at https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/3335876/availability-of-marine-corps-doctrinal-publication-4-logistics/



-30-

