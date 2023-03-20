Chloe Barnes, Women's History Month highlight

Photo By Sgt. Hannah Clifton | Soldier, firefighter, competitive powerlifter, Sgt. Chloe Barnes, combat engineer with...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hannah Clifton | Soldier, firefighter, competitive powerlifter, Sgt. Chloe Barnes, combat engineer with Company A. 776 Brigade Engineer Battalion, doesn’t shy away from a challenge or a chance to test her mind and body. Chloe decided to join the Indiana Army National Guard in 2019 after the National Guard had more to choose from than infantry. Knowing that she could gain free job training, she chose to become an aviation mechanic. However, throughout her time training she realized that being a soldier out in the field was what she loved best which inspired her to become a combat engineer. When asked about her perspective on Women’s History Month and what it means to be a woman in the armed forces, Chloe was quick to answer. “It goes to show how far we’ve come in and out of uniform,” said Chloe. “It hasn’t been a hundred years that we were officially allowed in the Army and just in 2015 we were allowed finally in combat roles. Without that I wouldn’t be able to [be a combat engineer]. It just goes to show in a few short years how far we’ve come and how far we can continue going as women.” see less | View Image Page

Soldier, firefighter, competitive powerlifter, Sgt. Chloe Barnes, combat engineer with Company A. 776 Brigade Engineer Battalion, doesn’t shy away from a challenge or a chance to test her mind and body.



Chloe decided to join the Indiana Army National Guard in 2019 after learning the National Guard had more to offer than just infantry. Knowing that she could gain free job training, she chose to become an aviation mechanic. However, throughout her time training she realized that being a soldier out in the field was what she loved best which inspired her to become a combat engineer.



“Once I went through basic and AIT, I realized how much I just love being in the field. After AIT, I applied myself to my job training to the best of my ability but I realized that wasn’t really where I really enjoyed being,” said Chloe. “I didn’t enjoy being in a hangar and working on things, I would rather be in the field and getting dirty and working with my hands.”



Despite the fact that her career is just getting started, Chloe has already accomplished many of her goals including; completing air assault and rappel master school, finishing the Norwegian ruck march with the fastest female time, being recognized in Slovakia by a foreign general for her excellent performance and competency and winning at the Military Powerlifting Nationals.



As a firefighter, Chloe also earned a life saving award for bringing a pulse back on a patient. She also hopes to complete sapper and ranger school.



When asked about her perspective on Women’s History Month and what it means to be a woman in the armed forces, Chloe was quick to answer.



“It goes to show how far we’ve come in and out of uniform,” said Chloe. “It hasn’t been a hundred years that we were officially allowed in the Army and just in 2015 we were allowed finally in combat roles. Without that I wouldn’t be able to [be a combat engineer]. It just goes to show in a few short years how far we’ve come and how far we can continue going as women.”