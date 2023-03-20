Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds 2023 Women’s History Month Observance in DOD’s theme: ‘Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories’

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, who holds a doctorate degree in history from the University of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, who holds a doctorate degree in history from the University of Minnesota and is the professor and chair for race, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives her presentation as part of the Fort McCoy observance for Women’s History Month on March 16, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Vandenberg-Daves discussed several topics related to her work at the university. Each March, the Department of Defense pays tribute to the women who, through their determination and contributions, have shaped America’s history and whose efforts continue to pave the way forward. The 2023 theme for Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, who holds a doctorate degree in history from the University of Minnesota and is the professor and chair for race, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives her presentation as part of the Fort McCoy observance for Women’s History Month on March 16, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Vandenberg-Daves discussed several topics related to her work at the university. Each March, the Department of Defense pays tribute to the women who, through their determination and contributions, have shaped America’s history and whose efforts continue to pave the way forward.



The 2023 theme for Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.