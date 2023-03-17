Crew Chief Spc. Thai Davis joins West Point Class of 2027

Photo By 1st Lt. Sara Hartel | In March 2023, Spc. Thai Davis, a crew chief from the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Sara Hartel | In March 2023, Spc. Thai Davis, a crew chief from the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment (TF Apocalypse) received an appointment to the prestigious U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Shown is Spc. Davis holding his official appointment note in front of a 1st Armored Division emblazoned UH-60 Blackhawk. The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, operating out of FOS Powidz, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sara Hartel) see less | View Image Page

Lielvarde, Latvia- Snow blankets the 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion's airfield, where Charlie Company holds their weekly formation. 1st Sgt. Misty DiChristina's voice reverberates in the cold Latvian air as she calls Spc. Thai Davis to the front. Amid a European rotation supporting NATO, Davis has received uplifting news, an appointment to the prestigious U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The photographer takes pictures while Davis holds his official acceptance note with a wide smile. Behind him, the 1st Armored Division Triangle was emblazoned on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. Amid cheers and calls of congratulations, his battle buddies surround him with pats on the back.



Davis is proud to be from Chicago, Illinois. Like many from a Military family, he moved around a lot as a kid. Initially, Davis wanted to be an Aviator, but due to being born with bad eyesight, he chose to pursue a career as a crew chief instead. He always envisioned returning to college but preferred in-person learning environments. After talking with mentors across the organization, Davis applied to West Point.



"Better to try and fail than to not try at all," said Davis as he reflected on his admission chances. Luckily, Davis' leadership was fully invested. To help him achieve his dream, Lt. Col. Justin Swanson wrote him a letter of recommendation, his platoon sergeant helped him complete the physical assessment, and his first sergeant, platoon leader, and mother were always there to answer questions and offer support.



When he received his official acceptance note, his first thought was gratitude. "I am extremely appreciative of all the support from my mom and my chain of command for all their help." Swanson responded to the good news by saying, "we are immensely proud of Spc. Davis and his accomplishment. He embodies the Army's Be All You Can Be mentality. I hope his success motivates others to pursue their goals.". Even more exciting, West Point accepted Davis' younger sister, Talia, into the same graduating class! "Spc. Davis always comes to work with an enthusiastic attitude, and I hope he will be able to spread that energy to the Soldiers he leads in the future," reflects his platoon leader, 1st Lt. Abigail Wingfield.



Davis heads off to New York this summer and will spend the next 47 months enduring challenging military and physical events while earning an undergraduate degree. As one of a handful of prior enlisted cadets in the class of 2027, he can use his military expertise and knowledge to assist himself and his classmates throughout their time at West Point. The intense program builds character and military skills and teaches leadership among the Corps of Cadets. However, not all memories will be grueling, as West Point is famed for its strong traditions and unique culture. The combat aviation brigade of the 1st Armored Division boasts forty-seven West Point graduates, six of whom served time as enlisted Soldiers before attending West Point. Upon graduation, the Davis siblings will commission into the U.S. Army as second lieutenants.



The 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion and 1st Armored Division leadership encourage Soldiers to pursue their professional ambitions. Leaders in the Army often use terms like professional development and leadership experience. In truth, Soldiers must chase their dreams with their command's support and encouragement. Like many enlisted Soldiers before them, Charlie Company, 3-501st AHB, and the Army have entrusted the Davis' with the challenging yet rewarding duties of officership.



To apply to West Point, Soldiers need to complete the application found online (link provided below) and meet eligibility requirements. The siblings showcase a revival in the Army legacy: the courage to chase after their dreams and to "Be All You Can Be."

https://www.westpoint.edu/admissions/prospective-cadets/current-soldiers.