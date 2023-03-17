Joint Task Force - Red Hill Achieves 100 Repairs Milestone

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-Red Hill) completed 100 of 253 repairs, enhancements and modifications to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) identified by a state of Hawaii-mandated independent third-party review.



The Joint Task Force remains on plan to complete defueling by June 2024.

JTF-Red Hill is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan, as contractors and employees are completing repairs.



All completed repairs and modifications undergo an extensive review process starting with the contractor’s Quality Control. This is followed by Quality Assurance (QA) checks conducted by the government to ensure the standards of quality are met.



The process culminates with an Independent Third-Party Quality Validation (QV) which provides the Hawaii Department of Health and the public with reassurance that JTF-Red Hill has properly completed all recommended repairs, enhancements, and mitigation measures.



As of today, seven of the 100 Department of Defense completed repairs have gone through the QV process. After QV, the repairs are submitted to the State of Hawaii Department of Health for approval.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with all local, state, and government agencies to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all local, state, and federal laws, policies and regulations.



For more information about JTF-Red Hill, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

