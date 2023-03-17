MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Collin Bennet, assigned to 2nd Medical...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Collin Bennet, assigned to 2nd Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, monitors U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James, Collins, an aviation Operations Specialist assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 14, during an Armed Service Blood Program (ASBP) blood drive, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2023. The installation hosts the ASBP every eight weeks at the Regional Personnel Administration Center and the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to collect, process, store, and transport donated blood to forward-deployed units and military medical treatment facilities across the armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP), based at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, held a blood drive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2023. About every eight weeks, the ASBP is hosted by Regional Personnel Administration Center and the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to collect and process donated blood.



The ASBP is a nationwide organization that collects, processes, stores, and distributes blood to forward-deployed units and military medical treatment facilities across the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force. Since its founding in 1952, the ASBP is the only official blood program in the military.