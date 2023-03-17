Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive

    MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Collin Bennet, assigned to 2nd Medical...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP), based at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, held a blood drive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2023. About every eight weeks, the ASBP is hosted by Regional Personnel Administration Center and the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to collect and process donated blood.

    The ASBP is a nationwide organization that collects, processes, stores, and distributes blood to forward-deployed units and military medical treatment facilities across the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force. Since its founding in 1952, the ASBP is the only official blood program in the military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 17:48
    Story ID: 440676
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive
    MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive
    MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive
    MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Armed Services Blood Program
    MCAS Cherry Point
    ASBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT