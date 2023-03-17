MCAS Cherry Point Holds ASBP Blood Drive

The Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP), based at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, held a blood drive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 16, 2023. About every eight weeks, the ASBP is hosted by Regional Personnel Administration Center and the Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to collect and process donated blood.
The ASBP is a nationwide organization that collects, processes, stores, and distributes blood to forward-deployed units and military medical treatment facilities across the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force. Since its founding in 1952, the ASBP is the only official blood program in the military.
