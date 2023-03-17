Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMP Volunteers Clean Hibbs Road

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Volunteers with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Single Marine Program (SMP) participated in a roadside cleanup effort with Litter Free Land & Sea of Carteret County along Hibbs Road near the Coastal Environmental Newport Transfer Station, Newport, North Carolina, March 11, 2023. The cleanup of the road aided efforts to keep Carteret County clean and provided Marines and Sailors an opportunity to give back to the local community. “Hibbs Road is a very frequently traveled road by Cherry Point personnel, and it’s important for us to take care of the community that we are a part of, especially the parts we may impact the most,” said Vanessa Golden, the Single Marine Program Coordinator.

