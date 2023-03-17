SMP Volunteers Clean Hibbs Road

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Lyndzie Osteen, Carteret County Litter Campaign Coordinator, far left, and volunteers...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | Lyndzie Osteen, Carteret County Litter Campaign Coordinator, far left, and volunteers with the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Single Marine Program (SMP) participated in a roadside cleanup effort with Litter Free Land & Sea of Carteret County along Hibbs Road near the Coastal Environmental Newport Transfer Station, Newport, North Carolina, March 11, 2023. The SMP coordinates various opportunities for Marines and Sailors to volunteer with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

Volunteers with the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Single Marine Program (SMP) participated in a roadside cleanup effort with Litter Free Land & Sea of Carteret County along Hibbs Road near the Coastal Environmental Newport Transfer Station, Newport, North Carolina, March 11, 2023. The cleanup of the road aided efforts to keep Carteret County clean and provided Marines and Sailors an opportunity to give back to the local community. “Hibbs Road is a very frequently traveled road by Cherry Point personnel, and it’s important for us to take care of the community that we are a part of, especially the parts we may impact the most,” said Vanessa Golden, the Single Marine Program Coordinator.