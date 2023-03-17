Army honors senior sustainers in change of command

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command commemorated the change in the Army’s senior sustainer during a March 16 change of command ceremony at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville led the ceremony that marked the passing of the command colors from Gen. Ed Daly to Gen. Charles Hamilton. Hamilton was promoted to four-star general prior to the ceremony.



“You all deliver across the world, and we couldn’t be the Army we are without AMC. It’s the incredible work done by each and every one of you,” said McConville. “Our forces are ready to deploy, they’re ready to fight, and they’re ready to win because of you. Your hard work is what makes this command and our Army great.”



AMC is one of four Army Commands delivering precision sustainment and materiel readiness to an expeditionary global force from the Joint Strategic Support Area to the tactical point of contact.



“We have the best logisticians in the world. The feedback I get from our top generals from around the world is that they could not be successful without logistics – and specifically without AMC,” McConville said.



McConville noted that Hamilton has the skills and ability to lead AMC into the future.



“Charles has the full trust and confidence of our leadership, and we know that AMC is in great hands. I have no doubt – we have no doubt – that AMC will continue to exceed our expectations and lead through our future challenges because of your outstanding leadership,” he said.



Hamilton rejoins his battle buddy, AMC Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers. The two were previously together at the Army G-4 where Hamilton served as director and Sellers served as the sergeant major.

Hamilton is familiar with AMC, having served at the headquarters as the deputy chief of staff for operations in 2020.



“Service is both an honor and privilege. I’m especially honored and privileged to join this outstanding team once again and serve as your commander,” said Hamilton.



Hamilton noted that he is a recipient of the legacy that past leaders have built to support allies and partners around the world, highlighting the various AMC commanders who served before him during his remarks.



“Gen. Ann Dunwoody, the first female AMC commander, overseeing AMC’s move from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, while undergoing extensive retrograde operations in Iraq,” said Hamilton. “Gen. Dennis Via who transitioned the command from wartime support to sustainment operations. Gen. Gus Perna who ensured materiel and installation readiness, and Gen. Ed Daly who ensured the entire sustainment enterprise from the Organic Industrial Base to ports and beyond were ready for modernized weapon systems.”



McConville further noted AMC’s global impact saying that a command of AMC’s caliber requires a leader who can achieve the organization's goals despite adversity and challenges.



Daly led the enterprise since 2020 through the midst of the COVID-19, Operation Allies Welcome, conflict in Ukraine and more.



“Ed, you have set the standard for what right looks like. We are grateful for the legacy you have left for all our Soldiers, for our Families and the impact that you’ve had,” said McConville. “You’ve invested in the future of the Army with your mentorship and talent management, and the Army and the sustainment community is in great shape because of your leadership. You’ve always put people first. You’ve always built winning teams across the Army and especially here at AMC.”



For several years, the materiel enterprise has focused on how the Army provides logistics and sustainment to build the Army of 2030. Under Daly’s direction, McConville said AMC has made great strides during the Army’s most significant transformation in over 40 years in terms of people, readiness and modernization.



Daly thanked his family, Army senior leaders and the AMC workforce who he’s served shoulder-to-shoulder with throughout the last nine years of his tenure at AMC.



“The tireless efforts of almost 165,000 warrior sustainers who anticipate, plan, synchronize and deliver readiness at the right time to support integrated deterrence, crisis and conflict, and they have been extraordinary at what they do,” said Daly. “Our great AMC workforce has been phenomenal, always extending operational reach, ensuring freedom of maneuver and movement, and prolonging endurance on the battlefield.”



Daly said that Hamilton is a spectacular leader who makes a difference and will carry on the 60-year legacy of the AMC enterprise.



“I know that the criticality and relevance of this organization will not change under Charles Hamilton. You’re going to take this command to another level providing great purpose, direction, and motivation. I’m so proud to have served with you, and I’m unbelievably proud of our friendship for the past 20 years,” said Daly.



At the close of his remarks, Daly said the future of our Army is in great hands with great Soldiers and leaders – present and future – continuing to make the profession the finest and most noble in the world.



“My father who was taken from this earth at a way too early age used to say to me when I was young growing up in Jersey City, New Jersey, ‘Ed, be for something. Have a purpose and make a difference.’ Well, on behalf of AMC, I think that we, AMC, have made and will continue to make a positive impact on the U.S. Army and combatant commands worldwide,” said Daly.



Daly has plans to retire in a private ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he graduated and start his Army career in 1987, in the next few months.

