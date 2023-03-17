Kentucky’s Civil Response team hosts multi-agency exercise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – If there ever was an incident at the world famous Churchill Downs requiring the specially trained chemical unit of the National Guard, thanks to training done this week, they’d be ready.



Around 20 Soldiers from the 75th Troop Command’s, 41st Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST), along with Soldiers from CSTs from seven other states’ National Guards, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted the one-day exercise in preparation for the Kentucky Derby festivities March 13.



“This is a preparatory field training exercise to get our team, our support personnel from other states CSTs, LMPD and FBI ready for the derby festival,” said Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Terrill, 41st CST site safety officer and site safety coordinator. “Whenever we're activated to come here, in a pre-plan phase to preemptively monitor Churchill Downs and the surrounding area for potential hazards, we work with our local partners.”



Those relationships with partners like the LMPD are essential for a smooth operation during high profile events that they work.



“The collaboration that we get from the National Guard is essential for the public safety that we had here at Churchill Downs,” said Dustin Clem a 7-year veteran of the LMPD’s hazards incident response team. “We wouldn't be able to really effectively do some of the WMD mission without the CST. They're an integral part of our operations and they complement our team very well.”



According to Terrill, they have been conducting exercises like this one for the last four years but this one is the largest one to date.



“This is the first year that we've brought in our support personnel,” said Terrill. “All the people who are on ground with us from the out-of-state CSTs are going to be the same people that are going to be working with us in May for the actual derby festival. This is also the first year that we've kind of built over the last few years to make these exercises more complex from a scene management perspective.”



One of the big goals of the exercise is to get everyone familiar with whom they will be working with the derby festival kicks off and there are over 100 thousand people milling around the venue.



“The last thing you want to do is show up to a scene like this and not know those state, local federal agency leads,” said Terrill. “You don't want the confusion of not knowing who to talk to where they're going to be located. We work with these guys all throughout the entire year to make sure that we can rely on these partnerships with all these different organizations. If LMPD has situations where they have some kind of unknown hazard, and they're sure that they have the right equipment to identify it, they need to know that we're available and that those are the things that we can provide support for.”



Exercise scenarios included setting up a decontamination station near one of the VIP gates meant for high profile dignitaries who may be likely targets for attacks. Soldiers like Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Shackelford, communications team chief and acting as the VIP DECON Noncommissioned Officer-In-Charge for the exercise, helped man one of those stations and said it was valuable training to be able to actually get together like this in a low pressure environment and work in the same place you will be doing so on the day of the derby as well and seeing those whom he will be working with face-to-face.



“The main benefit (of this exercise) is that we work with them real life,” said Shackelford. “The fact that we're training with him right now, and kind of setting up these standard operating procedures will be a big help when it comes time that we are needed.”



Over all, the day ended with the hundred or so individuals spent a lot of time getting face time with each other and learned valuable lessons from each other.



“It was a great day of training,” said Army Maj. Joseph Fontanez, commander of the 41st CST. “Lessons we learned, mistakes were made and we saw where we were deficient. But now we have the time to address them and be ready come May.”



The commander also wanted to thank the teams from the states who came out for their support. Those units are: the 12th CST from the New Hampshire National Guard; 63rd CST from the Oklahoma National Guard, 101st CST from the Idaho National Guard, 92nd CST from the Nevada National Guard; 42nd CST, North Carolina National Guard; 81st CST, North Dakota National Guard and the 54th CST from the Wisconsin National Guard.



Other organizations involved during the exercise were the Louisville Water Company, Louisville Metro Police Joint Hazard Assessment Team, FBI, Emergency Response Branch of KY Department for Environmental Protection, Churchill Downs Emergency Planning office, with 11 role players from the 103rd Chemical Battalion 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Date Taken: 03.14.2023