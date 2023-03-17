15 Task Force Wolfhound Soldiers naturalized at US Embassy in Djibouti

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, serving as Task Force...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, serving as Task Force Wolfhound while deployed to the Horn of Africa, take the oath of allegiance administered by Supervisor Immigration Services Officer Juan Wood and became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10, 2023. Fifteen Soldiers from 10 different countries swore their allegiance to the United States while deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell) see less | View Image Page

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti – U.S. Army Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat, who serve as Task Force Wolfhound while deployed to the Horn of Africa, became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 10.



Fifteen Soldiers originating from 10 different countries swore their allegiance to the United States while deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). This was the first naturalization ceremony ever held at the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti.



Immigrants face unique challenges as they leave their home and country to a new country to seek a better life. For many of the new U.S. citizens, the ceremony confirmed that their efforts have not gone unnoticed and unappreciated.



"Today, you are one of us under our Constitution, but you became our family the moment you put on the sacred cloth of our nation and took a different oath to defend the American Constitution and if required be ready to sacrifice your life for our Republic," said Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, the commander of CJTF-HOA. "It's not the color of your skin, faith, gender, sexual orientation, or bloodline [that makes you American]… it is the commitment to the constitution of fair play and liberty so that you can help write the next great chapter of the American experiment."



A naturalization ceremony marks the culmination of the immigration process and the last step to becoming a U.S. citizen. During the ceremony, Supervisor Immigration Services Officer Juan Wood administered the oath of allegiance through a video conference. Reciting the oath signifies supporting the United States Constitution and one's loyalty to the country along with accepting the new duties and responsibilities that come with being a U.S. citizen. The ceremony was also livestreamed to the families of the Soldiers who earned their citizenship.



The Honorable Jonathan Pratt, the United States Ambassador to Djibouti, gave the keynote address and spoke highly of the new citizens.



"Along with the many benefits U.S. citizenship can bring, it comes with responsibilities...given the choice that all of you have already made to the United States, I know that you know a lot about responsibility already," said Pratt. "Let me express again my own deep respect for your service to this nation, and to the U.S. military and your commitment to the service here in Djibouti."



Lt. Col. Shawn Tabankin, the commander of Task Force Wolfhound, shared his ancestors’ stories as Irish immigrants and the significance it represents to be in the famed Irish brigade that fought in the Civil War.



"Our unit has a proud history formed by Irish immigrants to New York City who faced numerous obstacles upon arrival to America, just like you,” Tabankin said. “And like you, they were determined to give back to their adoptive country as loyal and proud Americans. The determination and grit shown by those Irish immigrants was really just the essence of being in New York."



The following Soldiers became American citizens during the ceremony:



● Spc. Ralph Josuah Dela Cruz Alvarez, an infantryman assigned to Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, from the Philippines.

● Spc. Rennie Barahona Enamorado, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Spain.

● Cpl. Joel Calderon, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Ecuador

● Spc. Adama Faye, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Senegal.

● Spc. Sudre Francis, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Jamaica.

● Pfc. Max Ralph Jr. Jean-Baptiste, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Haiti.

● Spc. Chernice Leon, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Company H, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, from Saint Lucia.

● Spc. Adantoni Maduro Gomez, an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment.

● Spc Stiven Orozco, an infantryman assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Colombia.

● Spc. David DeJesus Mendez, an infantryman assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from the Dominican Republic.

● Spc. Stevenson Sterlin, an infantryman assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Haiti.

● Spc. Antoine Tyndale, an infantryman assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, from Jamaica.

● Pfc. Abdoul Fofana, an infantryman assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from Mali.

● Spc. Steven Alexander Delgado, a culinary specialist assigned to Company H, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, from Ecuador.

● Spc. Joan Manuel Veras Pichardo, a combat medic assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, from the Dominican Republic.