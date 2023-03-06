Crew Members of USS Montana Visit Namesake State Capital

By Mass Communications 1st Class Dugan Flynn

Helena, Mont. — The commanding officer and Sailors stationed aboard the Virginia class fast-attack submarine USS Montana (SSN 794) visited the state capital of the ship’s namesake March 9.

In the local event, Cmdr. Jon Quimby, commanding officer; Lt. Cody Popelka, assistant operations officer, and Electronics Technician Nuclear Senior Chief Kevin Frey, engineering department master chief, met with local leadership and members of the State legislature. They toured the state capital, had a luncheon at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, and exchanged gifts.

In attendance were the Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras, Senator Jason Ellsworth, and Maj. Gen. John P. Hronek II, the Adjutant General of Montana.

“It reflects on how important this relationship is to us and how proud we are that the ship was named for state.” said Juras. “We are grateful for the service and hope to have a long-standing relationship with the crew and all of its officers.”

The ship was officially commissioned to the fleet in a ceremony held in Norfolk, Va. on June 25, 2022.

“During the ships commissioning ceremony this past June, I met so many outstanding Montanans,” said Quimby. “They wanted nothing more than to support me, and my crew and making the USS Montana an extension of this great state. In my two years as the ship’s [commanding officer], I’ve witnessed the culture up close and personal and seen an upmost beauty of a state.”

During the event, Quimby gifted the ship’s commissioning pennant to Juras at the state capital.

“It reflects how important this relationship is to us and our treasured state.” said Juras, “Our citizens care about the crew, and want to walk alongside them as they serve our country.”

The USS Montana Committee organized the event. “We want the crew to feel as if they are part of our history, our culture, our heritage and our diversity,” said Bill Whitsitt, chairman of the USS Montana Committee. “All of that builds the relationship between the Sailors and our citizens.”

“I’m from Montana,” said Popelka. “I just love the representations we’ve gotten for USS Montana. Not many other boats get this much involvement in their home state.”

The USS Montana is currently docked in Norfolk, Va.

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

The USS Montana is currently docked in Norfolk, Va. but is slated to join the Pacific Fleet in its future homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hi.

