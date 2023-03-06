Fort McCoy teen named 2023 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy family member Isabella Hilt has been named the 2023 Wisconsin Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy family member Isabella Hilt has been named the 2023 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America for her leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Here she is shown after receiving her award March 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by Bonnie Hilt) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy family member Isabella Hilt has been named the 2023 Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America for her leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.



The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 76th year, the program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.



As the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year, Hilt will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year and ultimately the national title.



Bonnie Hilt, Fort McCoy’s resource management officer and Isabella’s mother, described how proud she is of her daughter’s hard work to earn the title.



“I am so proud of Isabella,” Bonnie said. “She definitely earned this. She had to write essays, a resume, a cover letter, and a speech, and she had to receive letters of recommendation. She did this all while maintaining straight As, being in Show Choir, competing in forensics, being a leader in the school WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) program, being in the school musical, helping with the elementary school musical, participating in a solo and ensemble competition, taking voice lessons, and the list goes on and on. She was interviewed and gave her speech to a panel of judges, and she left a positive impression on all of them. I am in awe of this girl … so proud to be her mom!”



Being named Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor, Boys & Girls Clubs of America leaders state. As the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year, Hilt will serve as a spokesperson for kids and teens across the state who face the many unique challenges associated with military life.



Founded in 1947 as Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community, and Boys & Girls Club.



Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow, Boys & Girls Clubs of America officials said.



Later this year, Hilt will compete for the title of Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year and an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Five regional winners will advance to the National Youth of the Year event for the title of National Military Youth of the Year. The final stage of the journey, National Youth of the Year, presents the opportunity to receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a new car.



For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)