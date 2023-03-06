Installation support directorate reorganizes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Corporate Board recently approved the Installation Support and Programs Management (ISPM) Directorate’s request for reorganization. The reorganization will be effective June 4.



Huntsville Center is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Center providing specialized technical expertise and global engineering solutions through centrally managed programs in support of national interests.



The Center’s ISPM directorate provides execution of more than 30 programs encompassing the technical, engineering, contracting and program management requirements of a variety of mission areas.



The directorate supports and partners with other government agencies to provide life-cycle, world-wide support in providing maintenance, repair, operation, and upgrade services for their facilities and infrastructure.



Col. Sebastien Joly, Huntsville Center commander, said the reorganization is in keeping with the USACE Campaign Plan Goals “Optimize Executive Direction and Management” and “Improve Command Information.”



“It also meets the requirement to increase emphasis on program governance and project control,” Joly said.



According to Joly, the decision to reorganize ISPM was based upon several consideration factors including: leveraging similar functions to streamline performance; improve data quality and data analytics, and improve responsiveness to Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



While the reorganization mainly affects ISPM, elements of Contracting, Engineering and Resource Management directorates will be affected as part of the overall Project Delivery Team concept.



Albert “Chip“ Marin III, Huntsville Center Programs and Business director, said reorganization of the ISPM Directorate is a much needed change.



“The new organization ensures that Huntsville Center establishes a ‘project controls’ branch to fill a void the Center has in being able to shape projects from a schedule, automated information systems (AIS) and cost to execute perspective,” Marin said.



“The creation and implementation of project controls brings the Center on par with industry standards.”



Marin said the reorganization also allows for the standardization of AIS data and information allowing for consistent, reliable project data for the Center, its leaders and higher headquarters.



Additionally, Marin said the reorganization also aggregates projects and programs centered on operational technology (OT) and services oriented work under their own branches to gain efficiencies in the planning, programming, acquisition, execution and controlling of these type programs consistently.



“Our present OT and services programs are spread across multiple programs, branches and divisions making it difficult to learn and implement efficiencies in the project management, contracting, engineering, resource management and legal functional areas.”

