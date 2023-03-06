Sailor of the Year: Yeoman 2nd Class Marc Navarro

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 16, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the year for FY22.



Yeoman 2nd Class Marc Navarro, from Daly City, California, was named Junior Sailor of the Year for Great Lakes. Navarro is Great Lakes’ Administration department leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for four and a half years and aboard Great Lakes for a year.



“I am beyond thankful for being recognized as NSGL’s Junior Sailor of the Year,” said Navarro. “It is a rewarding and humbling experience to give back to the Sailors and the command making me realize my true calling.”



Navarro is responsible for leading three Sailors in processing correspondence, directives, awards, fitness reports and evaluations, as well providing support and guidance to NSGL staff.



“Being selected as Junior Sailor of the Year is a direct reflection of my leadership’s support, the lines of effort from my supporting staff, and the inspiration and motivation given to me by my late mentor, Navy Counselor Bynam,” said Navarro. “It is because of them that I can represent my command and prove my worth in service.”



Navarro’s favorite part of his job and the Navy is the different Sailors he meets and interacts with on a daily basis.



“You meet, get to know and learn things you never knew even existed or things you were never taught and you get to go places you never thought you’d ever see,” said Navarro.



